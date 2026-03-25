Breaking Down the Addition of DB/LB Ronnie Harrison

The Miami Dolphins were pretty quiet in free agency for a few days, but they're back at it again.

The team has agreed to terms with seven-year NFL veteran Ronnie Harrison to provide some experience and versatility on defense.

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Harrison was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has since played with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and most recently the Atlanta Falcons.

In Atlanta last season, Harrison started four games at linebacker for the Falcons.

He began his NFL career as a strong safety after starring at the University of Alabama, first switching to linebacker after he joined the Colts in 2023.

His career stats include 8.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Listed at 6-3, 214 pounds, Harrison could wind up playing either safety or linebacker for the Dolphins, who clearly have needs at both spots.

The Dolphins had five linebackers on their roster before this signing, not counting edge defenders. and their safety room consisted of 2025 first-round pick Dante Trader Jr., safety/linebacker Jordan Colbert, and free agent pickups Zayne Anderson (a special teams specilalist) and Lonnie Johnson Jr., who was with five teams in his first seven NFL seasons.

Clearly, it's not even farfetched to think Harrison could end up with one of the starting safety jobs, pending what the Dolphins do in the 2026 draft obviously.

At linebacker, the Dolphins roster includes 2025 starters Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson, along with Willie Gay Jr. and special teams specialist Jackson Woodard.

Regardless of where he ends up playing, Harrison would become one of the most experienced players on the roster.

The only current players headed into their eighth seasons are punter Bradley Pinion, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, kicker Zane Gonzalez, long-snapper Taybor Pepper, edge defender Josh Uche and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2026 OFFSEASON MOVEMENT TRACKER (as of March 25)

Signed

QB Malik Willis (Green Bay)

WR Jalen Tolbert (Dallas)

WR Tutu Atwell (L.A. Rams)

TE Ben Sims (Minnesota)

T Charlie Heck (Tampa Bay)

G/T Jamaree Salyer (L.A. Chargers)

EDGE Josh Uche (Philadelphia)

EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (San Francisco)

LB/S Ronnie Harrison (Atlanta)

CB Alex Austin (New England)

CB Marco Wilson (Cincinnati)

CB Darrell Baker Jr. (Tennessee)

S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Las Vegas)

S Zayne Anderson (Green Bay)

K Zane Gonzalez (Atlanta)

P Bradley Pinion (Atlanta)

P Seth Vernon

LS Tucker Addington

LS Taybor Pepper

Re-signed

TE Greg Dulcich

DT Matthew Butler

EDGE Cameron Goode

LB Willie Gay Jr.

CB Ethan Bonner

CB A.J. Green III

K Riley Patterson

Lost free agents

QB Zach Wilson (New Orleans)

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Indianapolis)

TE Julian Hill (New England)

T Larry Borom (Detroit)

G Cole Strange (L.A. Chargers)

LB K.J. Britt (New England)

CB Kader Kohou (Kansas City)

S Elijah Campbell (N.Y. Giants)

P Jake Bailey (Atlanta)

LS Joe Cardona (L.A. Rams)

Remaining free agents

RB Alexander Mattison

WR Dee Eskridge

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

TE Darren Waller

T Kendall Lamm

T Yodny Cajuste

T Germain Ifedi

G Daniel Brunskill

DT Benito Jones

OLB Quinton Bell

LB Caleb Johnson

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Jack Jones

CB Artie Burns

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

S Ashtyn Davis

Released

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Atlanta)

FB Alec Ingold (L.A. Chargers)

WR Tyreek Hill

G James Daniels

OL Liam Eichenberg

OLB Bradley Chubb

K Jason Sanders (N.Y. Giants)

Traded

WR Jaylen Waddle (Denver)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (N.Y. Jets)



