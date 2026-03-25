Breaking Down the Addition of DB/LB Ronnie Harrison
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The Miami Dolphins were pretty quiet in free agency for a few days, but they're back at it again.
The team has agreed to terms with seven-year NFL veteran Ronnie Harrison to provide some experience and versatility on defense.
Harrison was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has since played with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and most recently the Atlanta Falcons.
In Atlanta last season, Harrison started four games at linebacker for the Falcons.
He began his NFL career as a strong safety after starring at the University of Alabama, first switching to linebacker after he joined the Colts in 2023.
His career stats include 8.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Listed at 6-3, 214 pounds, Harrison could wind up playing either safety or linebacker for the Dolphins, who clearly have needs at both spots.
The Dolphins had five linebackers on their roster before this signing, not counting edge defenders. and their safety room consisted of 2025 first-round pick Dante Trader Jr., safety/linebacker Jordan Colbert, and free agent pickups Zayne Anderson (a special teams specilalist) and Lonnie Johnson Jr., who was with five teams in his first seven NFL seasons.
Clearly, it's not even farfetched to think Harrison could end up with one of the starting safety jobs, pending what the Dolphins do in the 2026 draft obviously.
At linebacker, the Dolphins roster includes 2025 starters Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson, along with Willie Gay Jr. and special teams specialist Jackson Woodard.
Regardless of where he ends up playing, Harrison would become one of the most experienced players on the roster.
The only current players headed into their eighth seasons are punter Bradley Pinion, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, kicker Zane Gonzalez, long-snapper Taybor Pepper, edge defender Josh Uche and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr.
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2026 OFFSEASON MOVEMENT TRACKER (as of March 25)
Signed
QB Malik Willis (Green Bay)
WR Jalen Tolbert (Dallas)
WR Tutu Atwell (L.A. Rams)
TE Ben Sims (Minnesota)
T Charlie Heck (Tampa Bay)
G/T Jamaree Salyer (L.A. Chargers)
EDGE Josh Uche (Philadelphia)
EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (San Francisco)
LB/S Ronnie Harrison (Atlanta)
CB Alex Austin (New England)
CB Marco Wilson (Cincinnati)
CB Darrell Baker Jr. (Tennessee)
S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Las Vegas)
S Zayne Anderson (Green Bay)
K Zane Gonzalez (Atlanta)
P Bradley Pinion (Atlanta)
P Seth Vernon
LS Tucker Addington
LS Taybor Pepper
Re-signed
TE Greg Dulcich
DT Matthew Butler
EDGE Cameron Goode
LB Willie Gay Jr.
CB Ethan Bonner
CB A.J. Green III
K Riley Patterson
Lost free agents
QB Zach Wilson (New Orleans)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Indianapolis)
TE Julian Hill (New England)
T Larry Borom (Detroit)
G Cole Strange (L.A. Chargers)
LB K.J. Britt (New England)
CB Kader Kohou (Kansas City)
S Elijah Campbell (N.Y. Giants)
P Jake Bailey (Atlanta)
LS Joe Cardona (L.A. Rams)
Remaining free agents
RB Alexander Mattison
WR Dee Eskridge
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.
TE Darren Waller
T Kendall Lamm
T Yodny Cajuste
T Germain Ifedi
G Daniel Brunskill
DT Benito Jones
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Caleb Johnson
CB Rasul Douglas
CB Jack Jones
CB Artie Burns
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
S Ashtyn Davis
Released
QB Tua Tagovailoa (Atlanta)
FB Alec Ingold (L.A. Chargers)
WR Tyreek Hill
G James Daniels
OL Liam Eichenberg
OLB Bradley Chubb
K Jason Sanders (N.Y. Giants)
Traded
WR Jaylen Waddle (Denver)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (N.Y. Jets)
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL