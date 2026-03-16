Breaking Down the Addition of O-lineman Charlie Heck

The Miami Dolphins were back at it Monday morning with another free agent signing, this time adding some much-needed depth on the offensive line.

The team announced the signing of veteran tackle Charlie Heck, who has 67 career games and 29 career starts in six NFL seasons on his resume.

Heck is the son of former Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Andy Heck, and like his father is a very large offensive lineman, coming in at 6-8, 311 pounds.

He started six games for the Buccaneers last season in his first year with the team. Heck also has played for the Houston Texans, who made him a fourth-round pick in 2020, along with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Heck figures to become the Dolphins' swing tackle and take over the role that was handled last year by Larry Borom, who was signed to a one-year contract last offseason and left this offseason to sign with the Detroit Lions after starting 11 games at right tackle while Austin Jackson was out with a toe injury.

This move goes hand in hand with the idea that free agent Jamaree Salyer was signed last week with the idea he would compete for a starting job at guard, and Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported Monday morning that Salyer even took less money from Miami for the chance to become a full-time starter.

The starting tackles are pretty set with Patrick Paul on the left side opposite Jackson, who restructured his contract this offseason, but the guard spots are pretty wide open.

The 2025 starters were rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea, who by all measures had a rough introduction into the NFL, and former New England first-round pick Cole Strange, who took over on the right side after both Kion Smith and Daniel Brunskill failed to do the job to the satisfication of their coaches.

Along with those two and Salyer, Andrew Meyer also figures to be in the mix for the starting guard battle and it's entirely possible, if not likely, the Dolphins will use a high draft pick on that spot as well.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2026 FREE AGENCY SCORECARD (as of March 16)

Signed

QB Malik Willis (Green Bay)

WR Jalen Tolbert (Dallas)

WR Tutu Atwell (L.A. Rams)

TE Ben Sims (Minnesota)

T Andy Heck (Tampa Bay)

G/T Jamaree Salyer (L.A. Chargers)

EDGE Josh Uche (Philadelphia)

EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (San Francisco)

CB Alex Austin (New England)

CB Marco Wilson (Cincinnati)

CB Darrell Baker Jr. (Tennessee)

S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Las Vegas)

S Zayne Anderson (Green Bay)

K Zane Gonzalez (Atlanta)

P Seth Vernon

LS Tucker Addington

Re-signed

TE Greg Dulcich

DT Matthew Butler

EDGE Cameron Goode

LB Willie Gay Jr.

CB Ethan Bonner

CB A.J. Green III

K Riley Patterson

Signed with another team

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Atlanta)

FB Alec Ingold (L.A. Chargers)

TE Julian Hill (New England)

G Cole Strange (L.A. Chargers)

T Larry Borom (Detroit)

EDGE Bradley Chubb (Buffalo)

CB Kader Kohou (Kansas City)

DB Elijah Campbell (N.Y. Giants)

K Jason Sanders (N.Y. Giants)

P Jake Bailey (Atlanta)

LS Joe Cardona (L.A. Rams)

