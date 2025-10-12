All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins-Chargers Week 6 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer (55) looks on after the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in 2024.
Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer (55) looks on after the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in 2024. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins offensive line will have perhaps its most important player against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Center Aaron Brewer will be active after being listed as questionable with a pectoral issue on the final injury report of the week.

The other player listed as questionable won't be available, though, with CB Storm Duck inactive for a fifth consecutive game because of the ankle injury he sustained in the opener against the Indianapolis Colts. That move could have been foreshadowed by the Dolphins elevating cornerback Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad Saturday.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. also will be inactive, even though he did not get a game status designation after missing the game against the Carolina Panthers last week while recovering from minor knee surgery.

The two other players who will miss the game because of injuries are LB Tyrel Dodson (concussion) and DB Elijah Campbell (quad), who were ruled out Friday.

Along with Wilson, the healthy scratches will be RB Jaylen Wright and DT Zeek Biggers. This continues a forgettable second season for Wright, who has yet to play a down after missing the first two games following a training camp knee injury, being active and not playing the next two games, and now being inactive for the past two.

Finally, Quinn Ewers once again will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS INACTIVE INFO

The Chargers inactive list already figures to include the players ruled out Friday, but now also includes wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who had been questionable with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, FB/DL Scott Matlock was ruled out Sunday morning because of personal reasons.

The other inactives are WR Derius Davis, T Joe Alt, G/T Trey Pipkins III, CB Nikko Reed, and OL Jamaree Salyer.

Alt and Pipkins have been the starting tackles this season.

Johnston leads the Chargers in receiving yards with 377 and touchdown receptions with four.

