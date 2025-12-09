Breaking Down the Tuesday Transaction; Special Anniversaries

The Miami Dolphins added yet another defensive player to their practice Tuesday when they signed rookie linebacker K.C. Ossai.

An undrafted rookie from Louisiana (the same school that produced Robert Hunt), Ossai spent training camp with the Houston Texans before he was released the week of the regular season opener.

Ossai appeared in all three preseason games for Houston this summer, finishing with seven tackles, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery.

In his final year at Louisiana, he led the Sun Belt Conference in solo tackles with 57 along with recording his first collegiate interception.

THE PRACTICE SQUAD MAKE-UP

Ossai will take the spot on the practice squad that was vacated when wide receiver A.J. Henning was placed on the NFL's Reserve/Suspended By The Commissioner list.

Henning, a rookie free agent out of Northwestern, was suspended for violating the league's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances, according to ESPN.

Ossai becomes the fourth linebacker on the practice squad, joining Quinton Bell, Jimmy Ciarlo and Derrick McLendon. It's important to note that Bell already has been elevated to the game-day roster the maximum three times, which means the Dolphins would have to sign him to the active roster if they want to use him again this season.

The Dolphins could be in need of a linebacker with special teams experience depending on the severity of the shoulder injury sustained by Caleb Johnson in the 34-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday. Johnson left the game in the second quarter and didn't return.

Along with the linebackers, the rest of the practice squad consists of running backs Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty; wide receiver Theo Wease Jr.; tight ends Tanner Conner and Chris Myarick; offensive linemen Kion Smith, Kadeem Telfort, Josh Priebe, and International Player Pathway Program tackle Roy Mbaeteka; defensive lineman Alex Huntley; and cornerbacks Isaiah Johnson, Clarence Lewis and Ethan Robinson.

Like Bell, Johnson also has been elevated the maximum three times this season.

Veteran cornerback Kendall Sheffield remains on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury.

ON THIS DATE IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

-- Dec. 9, 1991: Linebacker Bryan Cox challenges the entire Cincinnati Bengals sideline after Cincinnati linebacker Alex Gordon blindsides kicker Pete Stoyanovich running downfield after kicking off late in the third quarter. Cox walked over to the Bengals sideline after seeing Cincinnati players laughing at the scoreboard replay of the hit. We included it among our top 100 plays in Dolphins history a few years back.

-- Dec. 9, 2002: In a 27-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in a Monday night game at Pro Player Stadium, Ricky Williams becomes just the third player (fourth time) in NFL history to amass back-to-back 200-yard rushing games, as he runs for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He joins Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson (1973, 1976) and Earl Campbell (1980) as the only players to achieve this feat. This comes on a night when Larry Csonka (during halftime ceremonies) becomes the third Dolphins player to have his jersey retired after Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

-- Dec. 9, 2018: In the most insane finish in franchise history, the Dolphins pull off the "Miami Miracle" with the 69-yard last-play touchdown that begins with a completion from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Stills, followed by laterals to DeVante Parker and then Kenyan Drake, complete with the famous play-by-play call by CBS' Ian Eagle. That, of course, also was included in our countdown of the top 100 plays.

