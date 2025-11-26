Breaking Down the Wednesday Roster Move

If there were any doubt the Miami Dolphins have been serious about their special teams in 2025, their latest roster move should remove it.

The team announced Wednesday it had filled its active roster opening by signing linebacker Caleb Johnson from the practice squad, adding former Buffalo Bills training camp linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo to take his place.

The roster opening came after fellow linebacker Jordan Colbert, listed as a safety on the roster, was placed on injured reserve over the bye weekend.

Like Colbert had been signed from the practice squad to contribute on special teams, the same is true of Johnson.

The fifth-year veteran has played 65 games in his NFL career, but he has gotten only five defensive snaps, all of them coming when he was a rookie free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

By contrast, Johnson has played 1,157 snaps on special teams, including a career-high 360 last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins signed Johnson to the practice squad October 1 after being with the Atlanta Falcons in training camp, but he had not been elevated for any game before his promotion to the active roster.

Colbert played 62 snaps on special teams in five games this season before he was injured during the 16-13 overtime victory against the Washington Commanders in Spain, with a high of 16 snaps against both the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

He averaged 14.5 snaps in his four full games, and it's probably what we can expect from Johnson.

SPECIAL TEAMS PROGRESS

Devoting a roster spot to a special teams specialist clearly indicates a commitment to that phase of the game, and the Dolphins have been significantly better in certain areas, most notably on punts.

The Dolphins will head into Week 13 of the 2025 season ranked third in the NFL in punt return average and fourth in punt return average allowed after they were 18th and 22nd in those areas last year. By contrast, the Dolphins have dropped from fifth to 17th in kickoff return average allowed, though the touchdown allowed against New England's Antonio Gibson in Week 2 played a large role in that.

Regardless of the numbers, it's pretty clear the Dolphins special teams have improved overall this season under first-year coordinator Craig Aukerman.

POSSIBLE HINT?

The Dolphins signing Johnson to the active roster also could be seen as a clue that perhaps tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Darren Waller aren't quite ready to return from the injuries that landed them on IR.

Jackson began his 21-day practice window ahead of the game in Spain, which means he's got one more week of practice before the Dolphins have to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster, keep him on IR for the rest of the season or (though this isn't happening) waive him.

Waller, meanwhile, was expected to be designated to return to practice Wednesday, which would start his own 21-day window.

Where this gets interesting is the Dolphins probably could have simply elevated Johnson from the practice squad for the next three games before signing him to the 53-man roster — unless, of course, they were worried about another team poaching him off the practice squad.

If Jackson does get activated off IR, the Dolphins then would be required to create an opening with a corresponding move.

