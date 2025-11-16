Breaking Down the Week 11 Dolphins Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will get a couple of veterans back in the lineup for their Week 11 game against the Washington Commander in Spain, but cornerback Rasul Douglas will miss a second consecutive game.d
Back after missing the 30-13 victory against the Buffalo Bills will be edge rusher Chop Robinson, safety Ashtyn Davis and tight end Julian Hill.
And with the return of Hill, the question now becomes how often the Dolphins will use a sixth offensive lineman on offense as they did the past three games with Daniel Brunskill lining up like a tight end.
Linebacker Bradley Chubb, who popped up on the injury report with a foot issue Friday, also will be in the lineup.
With Douglas again out, look for former Indianapolis Colts second-round pick JuJu Brents to get his second consecutive start after his impressive performance against Buffalo last week.
Along with Douglas, wide receiver/kick returner Dee Eskridge again will be inactive, in his case because of a shoulder injury he sustained in the Thursday night loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
With Eskridge out, fellow running back Ollie Gordon II figures to join Malik Washington back deep on kickoff returns.
As has been the case the past couple of games following the surprise move for one game, Zach Wilson will serve as the No. 2 quarterback and Quinn Ewers will be the emergency third quarterback.
Rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers, the defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, will be active for the third time this season, with Matthew Butler going on the inactive list for the first time in 2025.
The other inactive is OLB Andre Carter II, who will sit for the second time in two games since being signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad in the aftermath of the Jaelan Phillips trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVE INFO
The Washington inactive list was pretty easy to predict considering the Commanders ruled out four players on their 53-man roster Friday.
That list was headed by QB Jayden Daniels and WR Terry McLaurin, along with WR Treylon Burks and LB Ale Kaho.
Also on the Commanders inactive list are tackles Trent Scott and George Fant, as well as tight end Ben Sinnott.
Sinnott was one of two players listed as questionable on Washington's final injury report of the week. The other was linebacker Jordan Magee, who will be active for the game Sunday.