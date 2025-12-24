Brewer, Fitzpatrick Among Dolphins Players Missing Practice

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer has played every game over the past four seasons, but his streak might be in jeopardy this week.

Brewer, who has played through a variety of injuries this season, missed practice Wednesday because of a neck injury, putting his status for the Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in question.

Logic suggests Brewer was injured during the 45-21 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was the first game since the Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills for which he hadn't been on the injury report.

Over the past two months, Brewer has been listed with foot, ankle, neck and knee issues, though Wednesday marked the first time since the Madrid game in Week 11 that he actually missed practice.

Brewer was one of five players to miss practice Wednesday along with linebacker Tyrel Dodson (chest), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (toe), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) and tight end Darren Waller (rest/groin).

With Fitzpatrick not practicing at all last week and head coach Mike McDaniel saying Monday he remained week to week, it's not out of line to suggest it's highly unlikely he'll play against Tampa Bay.

With Waller, sitting out Wednesday has become routine, but the rest designation has been accompanied by different injuries the past two weeks, with a knee issue last week and now the groin. And this is coming after he was on IR because of a pectoral issue.

The Dolphins injury report includes 11 players, including offensive lineman Andrew Meyer listed as a full participant for a fourth consecutive practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

If Brewer winds up having to miss the Tampa Bay game, Meyer would become a logical replacement, though the Dolphins also could choose to go with Daniel Brunskill.

Jason Sanders, also still on IR, was listed as limited in practice, as he was all of last week before the Dolphins decided to continue with Riley Patterson as the kicker for the Cincinnati game.

TAMPA BAY REPORT

For the Buccaneers, the biggest name on the injury report is that of Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs, who did not practice because of a toe injury.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Wirfs was injured during the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss against the Carolina Panthers and his status for the game Sunday likely wouldn't be determined until later in the week.

Tampa Bay trails Carolina by one game in the NFC South and could be eliminated with a loss at Miami on Sunday combined with a Carolina victory at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

