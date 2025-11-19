Brooks’ Attack on the Dolphins Tackle Records
The Miami Dolphins’ defense doesn’t lead the league in many categories. The unit has played better lately, but it’s hardly one of the league’s vaunted units.
However, one individual has been at the top of a statistical leader board for most of the season. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL in tackles with 125, 18 more than Bobby Wagner, who is in second place.
There’s a whole argument to be had about whether a linebacker having that many tackles is actually a good thing — it’s usually an indication of a defense that struggles to bring down ball carriers near the line of scrimmage.
However, let’s set that aside for a second and focus on the fact that Brooks is on pace to end up pretty high in the Dolphins’ record books for tackles in a single season.
Brooks’ Chase of Dolphins Single-Season Tackle Record
The Dolphins’ all-time single-season tackle record would be a lofty achievement. The team’s all-time leader is Steve Towle, who had 217 tackles in 1976.
After that, it’s Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas occupying eight of the next 10 spots, the highest of which is his 195 tackles from the 2002 season.
Brooks’ pace likely won’t put him first, but there’s a chance he could pass Thomas for second with a couple of big games. Brooks is averaging just more than 11 tackles per game.
Miami has six games remaining in the season, so if Brooks maintains his average, he would record roughly 66 more tackles this season. That would put him somewhere between 191 and 193, just short of Thomas’ second-place mark.
However, that would firmly put him in third place, passing Thomas’ 184 tackles in the 2003 season.
Thomas and Brooks both attended Texas Tech and, according to Brooks, the two keep in touch fairly regularly.
“I actually had a great conversation with [Thomas] over the offseason,” Brooks told reporters Tuesday. “He gave me some great advice. We talked about a lot. I appreciate his advice. We keep in touch here and there. So he's been a guy that I've looked up to since I stepped day one at Texas Tech, and then obviously coming here. So, anytime he reaches out, man, that makes my day. So like I said, he reached out over the offseason. We had a great conversation.”
Brooks’ 20 tackles in the Dolphins’ 16-13 win vs. the Commanders was the first time a Dolphins player had that many since Thomas had that many in 2006. The former’s performance also landed him AFC Defensive Play of the Week honors for the second time this season.
Again, tackles are not always a great indicator of strong linebacker play. Brooks has spent a lot of time cleaning up for the poor run defense from the defensive line.
That has gotten better in recent weeks, but Brooks does so much of his own good work that he’s still finding ways to make stops.
Regardless of whether Brooks passes Thomas, it’s clear the Dolphins have a good inside linebacker who can manage the middle of a young defense. It’s been a while since you could say that.
