Dolphins-Jets Week 14: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to four games with a 34-10 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important plays of the game (and there were a lot from which to choose):

1) ACHANE'S BIG RUN ON THE FIRST DRIVE

The Dolphins' opening touchdown drive after Mike McDaniel elected to receive after winning the coin toss was the tone-setter, and there wasn't a more significant play than when De'Von Achane burst through an opening in the middle of the line, did a full spin in the middle of the field, then carries some defenders all the way for a 39-yard gain to the 3-yard line. That play foretold what the afternoon would look like.

2) THE DODSON INTERCEPTION

The Dolphins already were pretty much in control leading 14-0 after their first two drives, but it just felt like the game was over after Tyrel Dodson used his thighs and knees to pick off a Tyrod Taylor pass to had gone off the hands of Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor, the son of Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. Six plays after the picks, the Dolphins scored to make it 21-0.

3) THE DOUGLAS INTERCEPTION

Despite that 21-0 lead and the Jets doing nothing offensively to the point late in the first half, New York found itself with a legitimate chance of cutting into Miami's lead before halftime with a first-and-10 at the Miami 16. But after Jordyn Brooks tackled Breece Hall for a 3-yard loss, WR Jon Metchie tried to fool Rasul Douglas with a stop-and-go move inside the 5-yard line, except that Douglas never even remotely bit on the fake. Instead he stayed back and found himself in easy position to make his second interception in two weeks.

4) THE THIRD-QUARTER SACK

This maybe wouldn't have mattered in the end, but the Jets' first drive of the second half in a 24-7 got into Miami territory before Dodson stuffed Hall for a 3-yard loss before Zach Sieler and Bradley Chubb brought down Brady Cook for a third-down sack. For good measure, Sieler added another third-down sack on the Jets'' next possession.

5) WRIGHT'S SERIES OF RUNS

The Jets eventually did make it a two-score in the fourth quarter, but that's when the Dolphins leaned into their running game again and slammed the door. The drive that made it 31-10 was a thing of beauty for those who want to see the Dolphins focus on the run game because it began with runs of 7, 9, 11 and 11 yards by Jaylen Wright that moved the ball from the Miami 33 to the New York 29.

