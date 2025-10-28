Chubb Update, Tua Talks Visor, Time to Prep for Poyer
The Miami Dolphins continued their preparations for their Thursday night game against Baltimore with a walk-through Tuesday, so their injury report again was based on an estimation.
But that estimation had positive updates for both edge defender Bradley Chubb (shoulder/foot) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who went from being listed as DNP (Did Not Practice) to limited.
The news regarding Chubb matches what head coach Mike McDaniel said before the injury report became official.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m very confident unless there’s a setback that he’ll be playing," McDaniel said. "He has given me zero indication that he wouldn’t. He’s excited for the game, working through all that stuff and as long as it continues the trajectory, we should be good to go.”
Based again on the estimation, safety Ashtyn Davis and tight end Julian Hill were listed as DNP for a second consecutive day, which strongly suggests the Dolphins will be without either for the Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The only other player, besides Chubb and Eskridge, listed as limited was safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who sustained a thumb injury in the 34-10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but returned to the game.
If Melifonwu has to join Davis on the inactive list, it would leave the Dophins with only three safeties on the 53-man roster, including Elijah Campbell, who was estimated as a full participant for a second consecutive day and appears on track to return after missing the past two games with a quad injury.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains on the injury report with the "left thumb/illness" designation, but he said during his weekly media session Tuesday that he can see better out of his left eye because it's not as swollen.
He added he plans on continuing to wear a visor because he said his teammates like the look.
“I think the guys like the visor," Tua said, "so I’ll stick with the visor.”
Hey, whatever works, right?
RAVENS REPORT
Unlike the Dolphins, Baltimore did practice Tuesday, and every player on their active roster participated and everybody was a full participant except for one.
That would be tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 4. Stanley was limited in practice after playing every snap in the Ravens' 30-16 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson, who told reporters Tuesday he was excited about returning to the lineup for the first time since Week 4, was listed as a full participant in practice.
PREPPING FOR POYER
The Dolphins' next game after facing Baltimore will be against the Buffalo Bills on November 9, and it will represent a reunion with veteran safety Jordan Poyer.
And, barring injury, we now know Poyer will be in the lineup because the Bills signed him to their active roster Tuesday off their practice squad. Poyer, who had a mediocre 2024 season for the Dolphins, initially was re-signed by the Bills this summer to serve as a mentor for the team's young safety and as an insurance policy, and he became needed when starter Taylor Rapp landed on injured reserve.
Poyer has appeared in two games for the Bills, starting in last Sunday's 40-9 victory against the Carolina Panthers.
The Bills on Tuesday also signed former Dolphins second-round pick Jordan Phillips to their active roster from their practice squad. Phillips, not to be confused with the Dolphins rookie of the same name even though they both play defensive tackle, had exhausted his maximum three practice squad elevations for Buffalo.
The Bills clearly aren't done looking for defensive tackle help, though, because they had a tryout for four players at that position Tuesday. Two of them were former Dolphins players Raekwon Davis and Ben Stille.
Davis, who played last season for the Indianapolis Colts, had a tryout with the L.A. Chargers on Friday.