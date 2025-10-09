Defensive Coordinator's Key Message to Jack Jones
For all the focus on the inability to stop the run, there were other issues with the Miami Dolphins defense in their loss against the Carolina Panthers.
That issue involved giving away free first downs because of penalties, none bigger than the one that clinched the victory for Carolina (and the loss for Miami), the defensive pass interference call on Jack Jones against Hunter Renfrow on that fateful third-and-5.
That unfortunately wasn't the first time in the game Jones was flagged for being too aggressive, or too handsy, while covering receivers because he ended up with three calls against him, the other two for defensive holding.
And, of course, there was the infamous defensive holding penalty on Jones in the season opener against the Colts that gave Indy a free first down on a first-and-30 play. And Jones also had a 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said before practice Thursday why Jones needs to start doing and what he need to stop doing.
"(With) the defensive back position, particularly in today's game, you've got to play with your feet," Weaver said. "You've got a 5-yard window there where you can be as aggressive as you can. But once you're out of that window, you've got to play the game on your feet. And he's got to trust his speed and his change of direction. There's no need for Jack to get handsy. He's a very emotional, emotional player. He cares. He loves it.
"But when that emotion gets too high, it starts to become uncontrolled. And that's when those things start to happen to him. We actually just had that conversation this morning. So I think it's very important to him that when a bad play happens, that he responds and not react and doesn't let it just snowball to what we saw at the end of the game."
Jones has five penalties so far this season, tied for most on the Dolphins with center Aaron Brewer.
But Jones' penalties has given opponents first five downs — quick math will tell you that's one a game — and that's three more than anybody else on the team.
JONES MOVING FORWARD
Jones has started every game so far this season, but there's no guarantee that's going to continue once Storm Duck returns from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since the opener.
With Duck out, it's been veteran Rasul Douglas opposite Jones, and both of them have struggled in coverage based on analytics.
Jones is allowed an unsightly 114.5 opponent passer rating when targeted per Pro Football Reference, while Douglas isn't doing much better at 102.5.
According to Pro Football Focus, on the other hand, Douglas has done much better. He's ranked eighth among 90 graded cornerbacks so far this season, while Jones is at number 74.
Duck returned to practice this week, but still isn't likely to play against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday. But when he does return, the Dolphins will have to decide which two will start outside.
Jones' penalties absolutely could wind up being a factor in that upcoming decision.