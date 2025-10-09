All Dolphins

Defensive Coordinator's Key Message to Jack Jones

The Miami Dolphins cornerback has had overaggressiveness issues

Alain Poupart

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reaches for a pass with Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) defending during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reaches for a pass with Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) defending during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

For all the focus on the inability to stop the run, there were other issues with the Miami Dolphins defense in their loss against the Carolina Panthers.

That issue involved giving away free first downs because of penalties, none bigger than the one that clinched the victory for Carolina (and the loss for Miami), the defensive pass interference call on Jack Jones against Hunter Renfrow on that fateful third-and-5.

That unfortunately wasn't the first time in the game Jones was flagged for being too aggressive, or too handsy, while covering receivers because he ended up with three calls against him, the other two for defensive holding.

And, of course, there was the infamous defensive holding penalty on Jones in the season opener against the Colts that gave Indy a free first down on a first-and-30 play. And Jones also had a 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said before practice Thursday why Jones needs to start doing and what he need to stop doing.

"(With) the defensive back position, particularly in today's game, you've got to play with your feet," Weaver said. "You've got a 5-yard window there where you can be as aggressive as you can. But once you're out of that window, you've got to play the game on your feet. And he's got to trust his speed and his change of direction. There's no need for Jack to get handsy. He's a very emotional, emotional player. He cares. He loves it.

"But when that emotion gets too high, it starts to become uncontrolled. And that's when those things start to happen to him. We actually just had that conversation this morning. So I think it's very important to him that when a bad play happens, that he responds and not react and doesn't let it just snowball to what we saw at the end of the game."

Jones has five penalties so far this season, tied for most on the Dolphins with center Aaron Brewer.

But Jones' penalties has given opponents first five downs — quick math will tell you that's one a game — and that's three more than anybody else on the team.

JONES MOVING FORWARD

Jones has started every game so far this season, but there's no guarantee that's going to continue once Storm Duck returns from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since the opener.

With Duck out, it's been veteran Rasul Douglas opposite Jones, and both of them have struggled in coverage based on analytics.

Jones is allowed an unsightly 114.5 opponent passer rating when targeted per Pro Football Reference, while Douglas isn't doing much better at 102.5.

According to Pro Football Focus, on the other hand, Douglas has done much better. He's ranked eighth among 90 graded cornerbacks so far this season, while Jones is at number 74.

Duck returned to practice this week, but still isn't likely to play against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday. But when he does return, the Dolphins will have to decide which two will start outside.

Jones' penalties absolutely could wind up being a factor in that upcoming decision.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News