Disappointing News for Former Dolphins Guard Robert Hunt
Along with the usual second-guessing and overreactions, Mondays around the NFL are about injury developments.
And so it was for a prominent former Miami Dolphins player who got some disappointing news.
Guard Robert Hunt, the former Dolphins second-round pick now with the Carolina Panthers, is headed for injured reserve after being diagnosed with torn biceps. Hunt was injured during Carolina's 27-22 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
While head coach Dave Canales said he was hoping that Hunt would be back at some point during the 2025 season, Hunt definitely will miss his reunion game against his former team.
The Dolphins are scheduled to face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5, which will be the third of at least four games Hunt will have to miss while on IR.
Hunt is early in his second season with the Panthers after signing a five-year, $100 million contract in March 2024 and he quickly established himself as the leader of the Carolina offensive line after arriving.
Hunt was rewarded for his strong performance last season with the first Pro Bowl invitation of his career.
After arriving as the 39th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, Hunt wound up playing 61 games with 55 starts in four seasons with the Dolphins. He played every game his first three seasons before missing time with a hamstring injury in 2023.
EDMONDS BACK IN NFL
Running back Chase Edmonds, the player the Dolphins included in the trade with the Denver Broncos when they acquired Bradley Chubb in 2022, is getting another shot.
After spending all of last season on IR while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and going unsigned as an unrestricted free agent this year, Edmonds is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad.
Washington is in need of a running back after Austin Ekeler sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in the team's Thursday night loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.
If he's still on the roster and active, Edmonds will have a chance to face the Dolphins when Washington and Miami do battle in Madrid, Spain, in Week 11.