Disgruntled Dolphins Fans React to Miami's Quiet Trade Deadline
The Miami Dolphins didn’t make a single trade Tuesday before the NFL’s trade deadline, and fans are not happy.
The team did trade Jaelan Phillips for a third-round pick Monday, but many expected the Dolphins to make at least one more move. Players like Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon, Jaylen Waddle, and Rasul Douglas all had some considerable buzz.
However, interim general manager Champ Kelly decided to stay pat, and it doesn’t seem like the fan base is overly happy with the team missing a prime opportunity to add draft capital. To be fair, the Dolphins do have eight picks in the 2026 NFL draft.
However, it’s also fair for fans to expect a little more action, considering the team parted ways with former general manager Chris Grier last week.
Dolphins Fans React to Team’s Quiet Trade Deadline Day
Miami’s Top Decision Makers Get Poor Reviews
Speaking of Kelly, fans took aim at his performance, even using the team adding a practice squad cornerback right around the trade deadline expired to take a shot at him.
Kelly has experience as an interim GM before (2023 with the Raiders), so it’s not like he’s new to this. It’s also important to note that Kelly is unlikely to be the person driving the decision-making.
Owner Stephen Ross chose to part ways with Grier, and all reports from the media indicate he wants to give head coach Mike McDaniel a chance to keep his job. Is holding a firesale giving McDaniel the best chance to keep his job? Nope.
But don’t worry, Ross didn’t escape ire from fans on Tuesday.
A Comparison to the Jets
One reason fans seem to be upset is that the Dolphins’ division rival, the New York Jets, executed two blockbuster trades.
They shipped off Sauce Gardner (Colts) and Quinnen Williams (Cowboys) for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, WR Adonai Mitchell, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
The Dolphins, obviously, got nothing close to that. However, that was never going to happen. The only player Miami could trade that would possibly fetch a first-round pick was Waddle.
However, considering that was the Dolphins’ reported asking price and that Waddle wasn’t traded, it doesn’t seem like he could fetch a first-round pick, either.
Additionally, draft picks still represent unknown players. Dolphins fans should be well aware that just having three first-round picks in the same draft won’t solve every problem right away.
Miami had three in 2020, drafting Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbinoghene — not exactly an impressive hit rate there. Heck, the Jets had three first-round picks in 2022.
They even hit on all of those picks, getting Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson. However, mistakes at other positions sunk the Jets’ rebuild anyway.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage