Dolphins 2026 Head Coach Search Tracker: Could Monday Be the Day?

Now that there are two head coach vacancies around the NFL that have been filled, could the Miami Dolphins be the next team to make its decision?

And will the Dolphins go the route of the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, who basically didn't let Kevin Stefanski and John Harbaugh, respectively, leave the building, offering them the job on the spot and prompting them to cancel future interviews?

This is absolutely a plausible scenario when it comes to Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who reportedly will be at the Dolphins' facility for an in-person interview Monday, this after a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pegged Hafley as the leading candidate to replace Mike McDaniel as head coach.

The Dolphins are ready to conduct other in-person interviews next week, which now are allowed for coaches still employed by a team at this time. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Dolphins will host Detroit Lions defensive coordinator (and former Miami linebacker) Kelvin Sheppard on Monday morning, and NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders (and former Dolphins) defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was flying to South Florida on Sunday to meet with the Dolphins.

Interviews with Sheppard and Graham would make the Dolphins compliant with the Rooney Rule requiring teams to interview at least two external minority candidates in person.

The Dolphins' interview with minority candidate Robert Saleh last week was virtual and therefore does not count toward satisfying the Rooney Rule. The only candidate the Dolphins have interviewed in person so far has been Stefanski, who was allowed because he had been fired by the Cleveland Browns.

Once the Rooney Rule requirement is met, then the Dolphins can make their head coach hire at any time.

The Dolphins clearly like Hafley, and his connection with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan clearly is a significant factor at play here; then they very well might offer him the job Monday and not let him leave town and go to his scheduled in-person interview with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

This would be deja vu for the Titans, who were scheduled to meet with both John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, but had those meetings canceled after Harbaugh signed with the Giants and Stefanski with the Falcons.

Isn't there a saying about everything comes in threes?

Can the Dolphins and Hafley make it three canceled coach interviews for Tennessee?

Stay tuned.

HAFLEY AS THE STRONG FAVORITE

The fact that Hafley is the first candidate to get a second interview didn't necessarily make him the front-runner for the position, but it clearly suggests he should be considered among the leading candidates. Considering his connection with Sullivan from their Green Bay and his credentials, which includes head coach experience at Boston College, Hafley always was considered a good possibility to succeed Mike McDaniel.

The terms "front-runner" and "leading candidate" surfaced over the weekend as it relates to Hafley and the Dolphins.

On Friday, the Dolphins conducted an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, whose last name indicates he needs no introduction to Dolphins fans.

Shula became the seventh candidate the Dolphins officially have interviewed in their search for a replacement for McDaniel, joining Hafley, Klint Kubiak, Kevin Stefanski, Robert Saleh, Anthony Campanile and Jesse Minter.

MORE DOLPHINS COACHING SEARCH COVERAGE:

-- Where the Miami Dolphins rank among the nine head coach openings

-- What the hiring of Sullivan could mean for the Dolphins coaching search

-- What other former Dolphins assistants could or should get an interview?

-- How Mike Tomlin Stepping Down from Steelers Affects Dolphins Head Coaching Search

-- Pros and Cons of Each Dolphins Head Coaching Candidate

MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH HISTORY

George Wilson — 1966-69 ... hired Jan. 29, 1966

Don Shula — 1970-95 ... hired Feb. 18, 1970

Jimmy Johnson — 1996-99 ... hired Jan. 11, 1996

Dave Wannstedt — 2000-04 ... hired Jan. 16, 2000

Jim Bates (interim) — 2004

Nick Saban — 2005-06 ... hired Dec. 27, 2004

Cam Cameron — 2007 ... hired Jan. 19, 2007

Tony Sparano — 2008-11 ... hired Jan. 16, 2008

Todd Bowles (interim) — 2011

Joe Philbin — 2012-15 ... hired Jan. 20, 2012

Dan Campbell (interim) — 2015

Adam Gase — 2016-18 ... hired Jan. 9, 2016

Brian Flores — 2019-21 ... hired Feb. 4, 2019

Mike McDaniel — 2022-25 ... hired Feb. 7, 2022