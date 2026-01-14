Dolphins 2026 Head Coach Search Tracker: The Candidates and the Competition
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins' head coach continued Thursday with an 11th name added to the list of candidates.
The latest name is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, this according to Palm Beach Post reporter Hal Habib.
He joins the previously identified candidates the Dolphins reached out, have interviewed or have requested to interview: former head coaches John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski and Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks and defensive coordinators Patrick Graham of the Las Vegas Raiders, Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams, Greg Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers, Kelvin Sheppard of the Detroit Lions and Anthony Campanile of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But the Dolphins have a lot of competition for candidates because they're one of nine teams looking for a new head coach, the others being (in alphabetical order) the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
Because of their uncertain quarterback outlook, a bad cap situation and the presence of Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the division, the Dolphins might have at a competitive disadvantage compared to other franchises, though they do have the benefit of playing in a state with no income tax along with the South Florida weather.
THE COMPETITION FOR THE CANDIDATES
Already, the Dolphins appear to be out of the John Harbaugh sweepstakes because multiple reports suggest he's narrowed down his choice to the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. Harbaugh spent Wednesday at the Giants facility before returning home to Baltimore, where he reportedly will meet with Titans officials Thursday.
The Dolphins also will face a lot of competition for other head coach candidates as well, including Stefanski, who's got seven interviews lined up, per multiple reports, and Minter, who interviewed with both the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday and is scheduled to talk with every team that has an opening.
The Falcons have thrown a wide net around coaching candidates and have basically every Dolphins candidate on their list so far, other than Brady. They've also interviewed former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver already.
The one candidate for whom there wasn't major competition as of early Wednesday evening was Campanile, though that obviously could change. The Dolphins were the first team to request an interview for the Jaguars defensive coordinator and former Miami assistant.
Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is scheduled to conduct a series of Zoom interviews Sunday, the day after his San Francisco 49ers (he's their defensive coordinator) face the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs. Along with Miami, Saleh also is expected to speak with Tennessee, Ariona, Baltimore and, of course, Atlanta.
MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH HISTORY
George Wilson — 1966-69 ... hired Jan. 29, 1966
Don Shula — 1970-95 ... hired Feb. 18, 1970
Jimmy Johnson — 1996-99 ... hired Jan. 11, 1996
Dave Wannstedt — 2000-04 ... hired Jan. 16, 2000
Jim Bates (interim) — 2004
Nick Saban — 2005-06 ... hired Dec. 27, 2004
Cam Cameron — 2007 ... hired Jan. 19, 2007
Tony Sparano — 2008-11 ... hired Jan. 16, 2008
Todd Bowles (interim) — 2011
Joe Philbin — 2012-15 ... hired Jan. 20, 2012
Dan Campbell (interim) — 2015
Adam Gase — 2016-18 ... hired Jan. 9, 2016
Brian Flores — 2019-21 ... hired Feb. 4, 2019
Mike McDaniel — 2022-25 ... hired Feb. 7, 2022
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL