Dolphins 2026 Head Coach Search Tracker: The Separation Begins?

The latest developments involving the Miami Dolphins' head coach search center largely around the Green Bay Packers, which probably makes sense considering the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM.

The developments involve Adam Schefter's report that the Dolphins will be bringing in Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for a second interview, this one in person.

The fact that Hafley is the first candidate to get a second interview doesn't necessarily make him the front-runner for the position, but it clearly suggests he should be considered among the leading candidates. Considering his connection with Sullivan from their Green Bay and his credentials, which includes head coach experience at Boston College, Hafley always was considered a good possibility to succeed Mike McDaniel.

The other development involving the Dolphins and Packers involves Matt LaFleur and the reports that it's a matter of time before he and Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst sign a contract extension to remain in place.

That would take care of the idea of the Dolphins landing LaFleur via trade or if the Packers had decided to move on from him after their second consecutive first-round playoff exit.

On Friday, the Dolphins conducted an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, whose last name indicates he needs no introduction to Dolphins fans.

Shula became the sixth candidate the Dolphins officially have interviewed in their search for a replacement for McDaniel, joining Hafley, Klint Kubiak, Kevin Stefanski, Robert Saleh, Anthony Campanile and Jesse Minter.

THE CANDIDATES AND THE COMPETITION

As indicated before, the Dolphins have a lot of competition for candidates because they're one of nine teams looking for a new head coach, the others being (in alphabetical order) the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

Because of their uncertain quarterback outlook, a bad cap situation and the presence of Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the division, the Dolphins might have at a competitive disadvantage compared to other franchises, though they do have the benefit of playing in a state with no income tax along with the South Florida weather.

The Dolphins will face a lot of competition for several head coach candidates, including Stefanski, who's got seven interviews lined up, per multiple reports, and Minter, who interviewed with both the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday and is scheduled to talk with every team that has an opening.

The Falcons have thrown a wide net around coaching candidates and have basically every Dolphins candidate on their list so far, other than Brady. They've also interviewed former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver already. Atlanta is bringing Stefanski for a second interview.

The one candidate for whom there wasn't major competition as of Saturday morning was Campanile, though that obviously could change. The Dolphins were the first team to request an interview for the Jaguars defensive coordinator and former Miami assistant.

Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh conducted interviews with the Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals on Thursday and is scheduled to do the same Sunday with the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH HISTORY

George Wilson — 1966-69 ... hired Jan. 29, 1966

Don Shula — 1970-95 ... hired Feb. 18, 1970

Jimmy Johnson — 1996-99 ... hired Jan. 11, 1996

Dave Wannstedt — 2000-04 ... hired Jan. 16, 2000

Jim Bates (interim) — 2004

Nick Saban — 2005-06 ... hired Dec. 27, 2004

Cam Cameron — 2007 ... hired Jan. 19, 2007

Tony Sparano — 2008-11 ... hired Jan. 16, 2008

Todd Bowles (interim) — 2011

Joe Philbin — 2012-15 ... hired Jan. 20, 2012

Dan Campbell (interim) — 2015

Adam Gase — 2016-18 ... hired Jan. 9, 2016

Brian Flores — 2019-21 ... hired Feb. 4, 2019

Mike McDaniel — 2022-25 ... hired Feb. 7, 2022