Dolphins 2026 Head Coach Search Update: Things About to Get Serious
In this story:
It's the start of a new week for the Miami Dolphins coaching search, though it could end up being a very short one after a busy Monday.
The Dolphins were scheduled to conduct three in-person interviews, starting with defensive coordinators Patrick Graham of the Las Vegas Raiders and Kelvin Sheppard of the Detroit Lions and followed by Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers.
The interviews with Graham and Sheppard will fulfill the requirement of interviewing at least two external minority candidates in person, which means the Dolphins then would be eligible to hire a new head coach at any point of their choosing.
And all the reports have remained consistent that Hafley is the leading candidate, which means the Dolphins very well could go the route of the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, who basically didn't let Kevin Stefanski and John Harbaugh, respectively, leave the building, offering them the job on the spot and prompting them to cancel future interviews.
Along with the Dolphins, the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders also have Hafley scheduled for an in-person interview, so it could be the Dolphins won't want to take the chance of losing out on Hafley and make him an offer Monday with the hope that what they have to offer, starting with a chance to work with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, will lock in his services.
The firing Monday morning of Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott perhaps could cause the Dolphins to take a pause in their search process, though the signs have been pretty strong all along that Hafley was the main target.
The Dolphins' interview with minority candidate Robert Saleh last week was virtual and therefore does not count toward satisfying the Rooney Rule. The only candidate the Dolphins have interviewed in person so far has been Stefanski, who was allowed because he had been fired by the Cleveland Browns.
The Dolphins clearly like Hafley, whose next scheduled interview is Tuesday with Tennessee.
If Hafley indeed becomes Dolphins head coach Monday, this would be deja vu for the Titans, who were scheduled to meet with both John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, but had those meetings canceled after Harbaugh signed with the Giants and Stefanski with the Falcons.
HAFLEY AS THE STRONG FAVORITE
The fact that Hafley is the first candidate to get a second interview didn't necessarily make him the front-runner for the position, but it clearly suggests he should be considered among the leading candidates. Considering his connection with Sullivan from their Green Bay and his credentials, which includes head coach experience at Boston College, Hafley always was considered a good possibility to succeed Mike McDaniel.
The terms "front-runner" and "leading candidate" surfaced over the weekend as it relates to Hafley and the Dolphins.
On Sunday, the Dolphins conducted an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who now also becomes a candidate for the head coach position for his current team.
Brady became the eighth candidate the Dolphins officially have interviewed in their search for a replacement for McDaniel, joining Hafley, Stefanski, Klint Kubiak, Robert Saleh, Anthony Campanile, Jesse Minter and Chris Shula.
MORE DOLPHINS COACHING SEARCH COVERAGE:
-- Where the Miami Dolphins rank among the nine head coach openings
-- What the hiring of Sullivan could mean for the Dolphins coaching search
-- What other former Dolphins assistants could or should get an interview?
-- How Mike Tomlin Stepping Down from Steelers Affects Dolphins Head Coaching Search
-- Pros and Cons of Each Dolphins Head Coaching Candidate
MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH HISTORY
George Wilson — 1966-69 ... hired Jan. 29, 1966
Don Shula — 1970-95 ... hired Feb. 18, 1970
Jimmy Johnson — 1996-99 ... hired Jan. 11, 1996
Dave Wannstedt — 2000-04 ... hired Jan. 16, 2000
Jim Bates (interim) — 2004
Nick Saban — 2005-06 ... hired Dec. 27, 2004
Cam Cameron — 2007 ... hired Jan. 19, 2007
Tony Sparano — 2008-11 ... hired Jan. 16, 2008
Todd Bowles (interim) — 2011
Joe Philbin — 2012-15 ... hired Jan. 20, 2012
Dan Campbell (interim) — 2015
Adam Gase — 2016-18 ... hired Jan. 9, 2016
Brian Flores — 2019-21 ... hired Feb. 4, 2019
Mike McDaniel — 2022-25 ... hired Feb. 7, 2022
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL