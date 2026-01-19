Dolphins 2026 Head Coach Search Update: Things About to Get Serious

It's the start of a new week for the Miami Dolphins coaching search, though it could end up being a very short one after a busy Monday.

The Dolphins were scheduled to conduct three in-person interviews, starting with defensive coordinators Patrick Graham of the Las Vegas Raiders and Kelvin Sheppard of the Detroit Lions and followed by Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers.

Per source, the Dolphins are currently interviewing Raiders DC Patrick Graham in person



Graham was Miami’s defensive coordinator under Brian Flores in 2019, when the AFC East only had one superstar quarterback



But now the division has two, which interested me in what he… pic.twitter.com/uMJ6BIT3iX — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 19, 2026

The interviews with Graham and Sheppard will fulfill the requirement of interviewing at least two external minority candidates in person, which means the Dolphins then would be eligible to hire a new head coach at any point of their choosing.

And all the reports have remained consistent that Hafley is the leading candidate, which means the Dolphins very well could go the route of the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, who basically didn't let Kevin Stefanski and John Harbaugh, respectively, leave the building, offering them the job on the spot and prompting them to cancel future interviews.

Along with the Dolphins, the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders also have Hafley scheduled for an in-person interview, so it could be the Dolphins won't want to take the chance of losing out on Hafley and make him an offer Monday with the hope that what they have to offer, starting with a chance to work with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, will lock in his services.

The firing Monday morning of Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott perhaps could cause the Dolphins to take a pause in their search process, though the signs have been pretty strong all along that Hafley was the main target.

The Dolphins' interview with minority candidate Robert Saleh last week was virtual and therefore does not count toward satisfying the Rooney Rule. The only candidate the Dolphins have interviewed in person so far has been Stefanski, who was allowed because he had been fired by the Cleveland Browns.

The Dolphins clearly like Hafley, whose next scheduled interview is Tuesday with Tennessee.

If Hafley indeed becomes Dolphins head coach Monday, this would be deja vu for the Titans, who were scheduled to meet with both John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, but had those meetings canceled after Harbaugh signed with the Giants and Stefanski with the Falcons.

HAFLEY AS THE STRONG FAVORITE

The fact that Hafley is the first candidate to get a second interview didn't necessarily make him the front-runner for the position, but it clearly suggests he should be considered among the leading candidates. Considering his connection with Sullivan from their Green Bay and his credentials, which includes head coach experience at Boston College, Hafley always was considered a good possibility to succeed Mike McDaniel.

The terms "front-runner" and "leading candidate" surfaced over the weekend as it relates to Hafley and the Dolphins.

On Sunday, the Dolphins conducted an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who now also becomes a candidate for the head coach position for his current team.

Brady became the eighth candidate the Dolphins officially have interviewed in their search for a replacement for McDaniel, joining Hafley, Stefanski, Klint Kubiak, Robert Saleh, Anthony Campanile, Jesse Minter and Chris Shula.

MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH HISTORY

George Wilson — 1966-69 ... hired Jan. 29, 1966

Don Shula — 1970-95 ... hired Feb. 18, 1970

Jimmy Johnson — 1996-99 ... hired Jan. 11, 1996

Dave Wannstedt — 2000-04 ... hired Jan. 16, 2000

Jim Bates (interim) — 2004

Nick Saban — 2005-06 ... hired Dec. 27, 2004

Cam Cameron — 2007 ... hired Jan. 19, 2007

Tony Sparano — 2008-11 ... hired Jan. 16, 2008

Todd Bowles (interim) — 2011

Joe Philbin — 2012-15 ... hired Jan. 20, 2012

Dan Campbell (interim) — 2015

Adam Gase — 2016-18 ... hired Jan. 9, 2016

Brian Flores — 2019-21 ... hired Feb. 4, 2019

Mike McDaniel — 2022-25 ... hired Feb. 7, 2022