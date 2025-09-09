Dolphins Add Former First-Round Pick at OL
The Miami Dolphins are making an addition to the offensive line, following their blowout Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Dolphins are signing Cole Strange from the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, NFL Media reported on Tuesday. Strange was cut by the Patriots this summer despite the team selecting him in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Chattanooga.
Because Strange was signed off the Browns’ practice squad, Miami had to open a roster spot, which it did by placing starting right guard James Daniels on injured reserve with a pectoral injury he suffered against the Colts.
Also, starting right tackle Austin Jackson left the game on Sunday with a toe injury, and it should be noted that Jackson also missed a good portion of the preseason with a toe injury.
Miami is also without Liam Eichenberg, who landed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp and hasn’t been taken off.
We highlighted some of the Dolphins’ potential options for replacing those players already, but it seems like the team wants another reinforcement.
Scouting Report on New Dolphins OL Cole Strange
As mentioned above, Strange was a first-round pick back in 2022, but he never quite lived up to that billing. In his defense, it was a shocking selection when the pick was announced.
Many draft analysts, this one included, liked Strange as a potential Day 2 option after a strong senior season in college and Senior Bowl performance. But using a first-round pick on him was a huge reach.
Strange started at left guard during his rookie season, playing a career-high 982 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He struggled quite a bit, though, allowing 23 quarterback pressures and five sacks.
Things got worse for Strange in 2023. He played just 564 snaps but gave up 22 pressures, while allowing another two sacks.
He missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in December of 2023. When he returned, he started the Patriots' final two games at center and looked passable, allowing just one pressure on 75 pass blocking snaps.
This could indicate that Daniel Brunskill will get the starting nod over Kion Smith with Daniels out. Brunskill is currently the backup center, but nobody else on the team has experience snapping the ball. Strange would serve as the backup center in this scenario.
Either way, Strange clearly struggled in the preseason, or the Patriots would’ve kept him, and it should also be noted that Miami is playing New England on Sunday.
He’ll join Daniel Brunskill, Kion Smith, and Larry Borom as a depth offensive lineman with experience at guard.
