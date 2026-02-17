Examining Where Dolphins Stand at Key Positions After Flurry of Cuts

The Miami Dolphins made a flurry of cuts Monday, and those cuts will have a significant impact on what other moves the team makes this offseason.

The team announced it had released wide receiver Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and guard James Daniels. There are also a ton of reports that edge rusher Bradley Chubb will be cut, which might not become official until March 11 if it winds up being a post-June 1 cut.

With those players gone, it leaves a lot of holes on Miami’s depth chart at three important positions. Let’s take a look at each one to see what the Dolphins have already and how much work they have to do.

Dolphins Current Receiver Room

Jaylen Waddle

Malik Washington

Tahj Washington

Theo Wease Jr.

A.J. Henning

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Outside of the NWI and Cedrick Wilson, this is pretty much the receiver room Miami had to finish the 2025 season. This room has one proven NFL receiver: Jaylen Waddle.

Malik Washington is an excellent returner, but he’s been more of a gadget player the past two seasons. Is he capable of more? There’s a chance, but the lack of production and tape aren’t overly encouraging — the tape is definitely more encouraging than his production, to be fair.

After that, you’ve got a bunch of lottery tickets on UDFAs, late-round picks, and former second-round pick Terrance Marshall Jr.

The Dolphins need to add some talent and production to this room. Waddle is a great player, but leaving him without any reliable help will make it easy for defenses to take him away.

More specifically, the Dolphins need some size in the receiver room. Marshall is a nice add, but counting on him would be foolish. The team needs an outside X-receiver who can beat press coverage and make contested catches downfield.

Between Waddle and Malik, the room has plenty of quickness and speed to go around. Waddle saves this group from being one of the worst receiver rooms in the sport, but it’s still toward the bottom.

The Dolphins should probably invest a low-value contract and mid to late-round draft pick in this position.

Dolphins Current Edge Room

Chop Robinson

Derrick McLendon

K.C. Ossai

Keith Cooper Jr.

Waddle might have saved the team’s receiver room, but there’s no saving this group. This well and truly looks like the worst edge rusher group in the league.

Chop Robinson is definitely talented enough to be a premier pass rusher, but his sophomore season was brutal. He had four sacks and 19 pressures this past season, down from his 2024 totals of six sacks and 56 pressures.

So, what do the Dolphins need at edge rusher? Everything.

For starters, Jeff Hafley’s defense likes to use the Wide-9, so the team will need to invest in some outside linebackers. Usually, Hafley (and the Packers model in general) gravitates toward bigger, longer edge rushers.

We highlighted a bunch of those at this year’s Senior Bowl, and the draft is probably the best avenue for Miami to address this spot. The team has five top-100 picks and spending two of them at a premium position like edge isn’t a bad idea.

The Dolphins won’t make any noise until they get a reliable pass rush, and although cutting Chubb was a necessary move, Miami is a long way from “reliable.”

Dolphins Current Guard Room

Jonah Savaiinaea

Josh Priebe

Kion Smith

Wait, that’s it? Yep, the Dolphins only have three guards under contract at the moment, and two of them are not players you want on the field.

If you want to be harsh, you could say that about Jonah Savaiinaea after his dreadful rookie season. However, the Dolphins need cheap, young starters, so they're probably better off letting Savaiinaea start this season.

That said, Daniels’ release leaves a gigantic hole on the right side that will have to be filled. If the Dolphins truly want to be a tough running team, as their new leadership has indicated, then getting some mauling guards into the mix is a good idea.

The NFL draft has an OK guard class, and the Dolphins could add one with one of their five top-100 selections.

The team could try to bargain-bin shop since guard isn’t a valuable position, but the last regime did that, and it spectacularly backfired.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage