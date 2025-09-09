Dolphins OL Options Following Injuries to Multiple Starters
Oh, look. Here we are again. It’s only Week 2 of the NFL season, and the Miami Dolphins have multiple injuries to starting offensive linemen.
Starting guard James Daniels came into Week 1 with an ankle injury, but suffered a pectoral injury that will hold him out for at least a few weeks. Right tackle Austin Jackson suffered a toe injury the team is still getting information on, but it hardly seems optimistic.
That means it’s reasonable that the Dolphins could be without two of their starters up front against the New England Patriots on Sunday. It’s another tough blow in what’s been a rough start to the season.
Let’s look at what options the Dolphins have to replace Daniels and Jackson.
The Obvious: Kion Smith, Larry Borom
If we were taking bets, this combination would be the runaway favorite. Smith replaced Daniels, and Borom replaced Jackson on Sunday, so they’re clearly the next men up on the depth chart.
Borom didn’t play enough snaps to really evaluate his play, but Smith was probably the team’s worst offensive lineman against the Colts. He struggled in all facets and looked overmatched by power pretty consistently.
In Smith’s defense, he had played 70 offensive snaps before this game, and they all came at tackle. Smith split time between tackle and guard this summer, but the Dolphins seem to view up as a backup guard for now.
Borom’s offseason was busy since he filled in for Jackson, who missed a good chunk of the preseason with a toe injury. He struggled in the first few preseason games but settled in a bit against the Jaguars — no matter what social media tells you about those early-game sacks.
The Vet Option: Daniel Brunskill, Larry Borom
The Dolphins brought in Daniel Brunskill late this summer and have him listed as the backup center. That makes sense on paper, but Brunskill has extensive experience at the guard position.
From 2020 through 2023, Brunskill took the overwhelming majority of his snaps at right guard with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans before playing mostly center last season.
Brunskill’s time in San Francisco overlapped with head coach Mike McDaniel, so he’s incredibly familiar with the team’s offense. He’s more experienced and has spent just as much time in the scheme as Smith.
In 218 pass blocking snaps last season, Brunskill was charged with 11 QB pressures allowed and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Those numbers aren’t ideal, but they’re not bad for a backup.
Pairing Brunskill with Borom would at least give the Dolphins two players who have plenty of NFL experience, even if neither was particularly inspiring.
The Wild Card: Larry Borom, Kendall Lamm
Miami added Kendall Lamm following roster cuts, but he spent Week 1 on the inactive list. However, if Jackson is slated to miss a few weeks like Daniels, it’s worth considering reinserting Lamm into the lineup.
He filled in for Jackson last season and did an admirable job. Lamm’s best work is in the passing game, where he can use his smooth feet and hands to win quick reps.
That said, he was a liability in the running game last season, and his preseason tape with the Eagles wasn’t great. The Eagles released him and traded for tackle help, something they wouldn’t have done if Lamm’s play was up to snuff.
Still, he’s had success with the Dolphins and is worth considering.
The other half of this option is moving Borom to guard. He played limited reps at guard with the Bears, but they were arguably the best reps on his tape. His athletic profile and aggressiveness translate nicely on the interior.
Don’t Forget: Braeden Daniels
Daniels is on the practice squad and got some run at guard during the preseason. Our film study would indicate that he outperformed Smith this summer (in preseason games at least), so it’s at least worth mentioning him.
He’s a bigger body (6-4, 305) and showed a lot of power and aggressiveness from the guard position in his preseason action. There are a lot of bodies for him to climb over, but if another injury hits this group, Daniels could get a chance.
