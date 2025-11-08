Dolphins-Bills Week 10 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Believers?
The Miami Dolphins will look to pull off a major upset and ended a seven-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills when the teams meet at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Claire Brennan: Bills
Mitch Goldich: Bills
Gilbert Manzano: Bills
Matt Verderame: Bills
Conor Orr: Bills
John Pluym: Bills
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Bills 30, Dolphins 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Bills 34, Dolphins 14
Chris Bumbaca: Bills 27, Dolphins 19
Nate Davis: Bills 30, Dolphins 23
Tyler Dragon: Bills 31, Dolphins 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bills 31, Dolphins 20
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Bills won the first meeting 31-21 in Week 3, and the key for the Dolphins to keep this close will be forcing turnovers. Buffalo has a plus-four turnover margin in two games since their bye week with Josh Allen at the controls. Miami has three or more turnovers in three of its last four games. That's not a winning formula.
Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17
ESPN
• Stephanie Bell: Bills
• Jeremy Fowler: Bills
• Lindsey Thiry: Bills
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Bills 30, Dolphins 21
- Chris Simms: Bills 34, Dolphins 24
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 30, Dolphins 20
- Tom Blair: Bills 31, Dolphins 20
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 28, Dolphins 21
- Gennaro Filice: Bills 35, Dolphins 16
- Dan Parr: Bills 30, Dolphins 20
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Bills are coming off an emotional victory over the Chiefs, while the Dolphins suffered another bad loss to the Ravens last Thursday. This could be a spot for a letdown, but the Bills have owned the Dolphins in recent years, especially Josh Allen. That won't change here as the Bills avoid a letdown. Bills big.
Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 19
The Athletic
Chad Graff: Bills
Larry Holder: Bills
Nick Kosmider: Bills
Austin Mock: Bills
Zack Rosenblatt: Bills
Josiah Turner: Bills
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins pulled off a win in this spot would be among the biggest upsets of the NFL season and it's probably a stretch to predict it will happen. But this will be the first game the Dolphins play since the removal of Chris Grier as GM and the decision to keep Mike McDaniel as head coach, and we'd expect a lot of fight from the Dolphins. Because of that, they'll keep the game close. But because they're the 2025 Dolphins, they'll come up short in the end. In short, expect the same kind of outcome as the first matchup.
Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 20