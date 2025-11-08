All Dolphins

Dolphins-Bills Week 10 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Believers?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Week 3.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Week 3. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to pull off a major upset and ended a seven-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills when the teams meet at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Claire Brennan: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Gilbert Manzano: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Bills 30, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Bills 34, Dolphins 14

Chris Bumbaca: Bills 27, Dolphins 19

Nate Davis: Bills 30, Dolphins 23

Tyler Dragon: Bills 31, Dolphins 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bills 31, Dolphins 20

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Bills won the first meeting 31-21 in Week 3, and the key for the Dolphins to keep this close will be forcing turnovers. Buffalo has a plus-four turnover margin in two games since their bye week with Josh Allen at the controls. Miami has three or more turnovers in three of its last four games. That's not a winning formula.

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17

ESPN

• Stephanie Bell: Bills

  • Matt Bowen: Bills
  • Mike Clay: Bills

    • • Jeremy Fowler: Bills

  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Kalyn Kahler: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Bills
  • Eric Moody: Bills
  • Jason Reid: Bills

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Bills

  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Bills 30, Dolphins 21
    • Chris Simms: Bills 34, Dolphins 24

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 30, Dolphins 20
    • Tom Blair: Bills 31, Dolphins 20
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 28, Dolphins 21
    • Gennaro Filice: Bills 35, Dolphins 16
    • Dan Parr: Bills 30, Dolphins 20

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: The Bills are coming off an emotional victory over the Chiefs, while the Dolphins suffered another bad loss to the Ravens last Thursday. This could be a spot for a letdown, but the Bills have owned the Dolphins in recent years, especially Josh Allen. That won't change here as the Bills avoid a letdown. Bills big.

    Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 19

    The Athletic

    Chad Graff: Bills
    Larry Holder: Bills
    Nick Kosmider: Bills
    Austin Mock: Bills
    Zack Rosenblatt: Bills
    Josiah Turner: Bills


    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: The Dolphins pulled off a win in this spot would be among the biggest upsets of the NFL season and it's probably a stretch to predict it will happen. But this will be the first game the Dolphins play since the removal of Chris Grier as GM and the decision to keep Mike McDaniel as head coach, and we'd expect a lot of fight from the Dolphins. Because of that, they'll keep the game close. But because they're the 2025 Dolphins, they'll come up short in the end. In short, expect the same kind of outcome as the first matchup.

    Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 20

