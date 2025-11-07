Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Bills Matchup: Can Miami Pull Off the Upset?
The Miami Dolphins will look to end their seven-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills when the teams face each other at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 10 Dolphins-Bills matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-7) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (6-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 1 PM EDT
- Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Weather.com Forecast: The temperature around Hard Rock Stadium between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday is expected to be 85-87 degrees. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 18-21 percent chance of rain in the 2-4 p.m. range and winds of 6-8 mph.
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Jason McCourty (color analyst), AJ Ross (sidelines)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — WR Dee Eskridge (shoulder) is out; CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle) and LB Chop Robinson (concussion) are doubtful; S Ashtyn Davis (quad), RB Ollie Gordon II (ankle), TE Julian Hill (ankle) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/foot) are questionable.
- Bills — DE A.J. Epenesa (concussion) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) are out; CB Christian Benford (groin), CB Taron Johnson (groin), DT DaQuan Jones (calf) and WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-BILLS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
- Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 61-57-1
- Last five meetings:
- September 18, 2025 at Buffalo — Bills 31, Dolphins 21
- November 3, 2024 at Buffalo — Bills 30, Dolphins 27
- September 12, 2024 at Miami — Bills 31, Dolphins 10
- January 7, 2024 at Miami — Bills 21, Dolphins 14
- October 1, 2023, at Buffalo — Bills 48, Dolphins 20
- Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 38 (1970 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Bills 7)
- Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 35 (2021 at Miami; Bills 35, Dolphins 0)
- Highest-scoring matchup: 82 points (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)
- Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1983 at Buffalo; Dolphins 12, Bills 0)
- Former Bills players with the Dolphins: LB Tyrel Dodson (2019-23), CB Rasul Douglas (2023-24)
- Former Bills coaches with the Dolphins: Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was Bills DL coach in 2013; assistant head coach/RB coach Eric Studesville was Bills RB coach from 2004-07 and run game coordinator/RB coach from 2008-09
- Former Dolphins players with the Bills: K Matt Prater, DT Jordan Phillips, S Jordan Poyer
- Former Dolphins coaches with the Bills: Assistant DB coach Joe Danna
BILLS SCOUTING REPORT
Buffalo has looked like a different team coming out of its bye, with a blowout victory at Carolina against the same Panthers team that defeated the Dolphins earlier this season followed by a victory against the three-time AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs last week. As usual, everything with the Bills starts and ends with Josh Allen, who once again could be in the MVP conversation. The Buffalo defense suffered a big loss when defensive tackle Ed Oliver landed on IR, but the Bills now have their first-round pick, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, to help the secondary. The Bills also have added former Dolphins defenders Jordan Phillips and Jordan Poyer to their active roster since the teams' Week 3 matchup.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
The Dolphins were embarrassed in their Week 7 loss at Cleveland and rebounded with the strongest performance of the season the next week at Atlanta, so maybe they can do something similar in this spot. Let's also not forget the Dolphins played Buffalo very well in Week 3 and had a chance at an upset victory until the late interception. An additional factor could be the possibility of a letdown for the Bills after their win against the Chiefs in their biggest game of the regular season.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
There's a reason the Dolphins have lost seven straight and 14 of their past 15 against the Bills, and it starts with Josh Allen but also includes the inability to come up with the big plays at key moments. The Dolphins have injury issues in their suspect defense, which isn't ideal in any spot but certainly not against Allen with his 40 touchdown passes against only eight interceptions against Miami.
FINAL DOLPHINS-BILLS PREDICTION
The Dolphins pulled off a win in this spot would be among the biggest upsets of the NFL season and it's probably a stretch to predict it will happen. But this will be the first game the Dolphins play since the removal of Chris Grier as GM and the decision to keep Mike McDaniel as head coach, and we'd expect a lot of fight from the Dolphins. Because of that, they'll keep the game close. But because they're the 2025 Dolphins, they'll come up short in the end. In short, expect the same kind of outcome as the first matchup.
Final Score: Bills 31, Dolphins 20