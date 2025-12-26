Dolphins-Buccaneers Week 17 National Predictions Roundup: Upset Coming?
The Miami Dolphins will close out their home schedule when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
Gilbert Manzano: Buccaneers
Conor Orr: Buccaneers
John Pluym: Buccaneers
Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers 27, Dophins 17
Nick Brinkerhoff: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 17
Chris Bumbaca: Buccaneers 25, Dolphins 21
Nate Davis: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 16
Tyler Dragon: Buccaneers 25, Dolphins 18
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Buccaneers 24, Dolphins 23
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Buccaneers need to get well in this game against a team for which beleaguered coach Todd Bowles once played. They get a nice short road trip and a defense they can maul with Baker Mayfeldl not needing to duel Tua Tagovailoa.
Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Dolphins 20
ESPN
• Matt Bowen: Buccaneers
• Lindsey Thiry: Buccaneers
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 23
- Chris Simms: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 24
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Buccaneers 27, Dolphins 21
- Tom Blair: Buccaneers 26, Dolphins 20
- Brooke Cersosimo: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 20
- Gennaro Filice: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 21
- Dan Parr: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 22
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Bucs have to win the next two to win the division. Miami is done and the past two weeks has played like it. This is a road game for Tampa Bay, but will it feel like it? Look for Tampa Bay to win it behind a better showing from Baker Mayfield and the offense.
Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 21
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Buccaneers
Chad Graff: Dolphins
Larry Holder: Buccaneers
Nick Kosmider: Buccaneers
Austin Mock: Buccaneers
Zack Rosenblatt: Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins offense likely will be a bit more productive in Ewers' second start, but it's still difficult to see Miami being able to match Tampa Bay score for score, particularly if adversity hits because giving up points in bunches is something we've seen this season. The status of Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs could be significant if he winds up not playing because of his toe injury and if the Dolphins can take advantage by getting pressure and forcing Mayfield into mistakes. But Miami didn't force a turnover in either of the past two games, and we don't really see that changing. This should be a closer game than last week, but it's still hard to see Miami pulling it off.
Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 23
