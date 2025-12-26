Dolphins-Buccaneers Week 17 National Predictions Roundup: Upset Coming?

The Miami Dolphins will close out their home schedule when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Clare Brennan: Buccaneers

Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers

Gilbert Manzano: Buccaneers

Conor Orr: Buccaneers

John Pluym: Buccaneers

Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers 27, Dophins 17

Nick Brinkerhoff: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 17

Chris Bumbaca: Buccaneers 25, Dolphins 21

Nate Davis: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 16

Tyler Dragon: Buccaneers 25, Dolphins 18

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Buccaneers 24, Dolphins 23

Analysis: The Buccaneers need to get well in this game against a team for which beleaguered coach Todd Bowles once played. They get a nice short road trip and a defense they can maul with Baker Mayfeldl not needing to duel Tua Tagovailoa.

Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Dolphins 20

Stephanie Bell: Buccaneers

• Matt Bowen: Buccaneers

Mike Clay: Buccaneers

Jeremy Fowler: Buccaneers

Dan Graziano: Buccaneers

Kalyn Kahler: Buccaneers

Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins

Eric Moody: Buccaneers

Jason Reid: Buccaneers

• Lindsey Thiry: Buccaneers

Seth Wickersham: Buccaneers

Mike Florio: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 23

Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 23 Chris Simms: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 24

Ali Bhanpuri: Buccaneers 27, Dolphins 21

Buccaneers 27, Dolphins 21 Tom Blair: Buccaneers 26, Dolphins 20

Buccaneers 26, Dolphins 20 Brooke Cersosimo: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 20

Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 20 Gennaro Filice: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 21

Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 21 Dan Parr: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 22

Analysis: The Bucs have to win the next two to win the division. Miami is done and the past two weeks has played like it. This is a road game for Tampa Bay, but will it feel like it? Look for Tampa Bay to win it behind a better showing from Baker Mayfield and the offense.

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 21

Joe Buscaglia: Buccaneers

Chad Graff: Dolphins

Larry Holder: Buccaneers

Nick Kosmider: Buccaneers

Austin Mock: Buccaneers

Zack Rosenblatt: Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: The Dolphins offense likely will be a bit more productive in Ewers' second start, but it's still difficult to see Miami being able to match Tampa Bay score for score, particularly if adversity hits because giving up points in bunches is something we've seen this season. The status of Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs could be significant if he winds up not playing because of his toe injury and if the Dolphins can take advantage by getting pressure and forcing Mayfield into mistakes. But Miami didn't force a turnover in either of the past two games, and we don't really see that changing. This should be a closer game than last week, but it's still hard to see Miami pulling it off.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 23

