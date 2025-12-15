What Late Additions to Injury Report Mean for Must-Win Dolphins Game vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins are adding another player to the injury report ahead of the team’s clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Backup offensive tackle Larry Borom was added to the injury report with an illness Monday morning. Borom is listed as questionable, joining safety Elijah Campbell (doubtful) and fellow offensive lineman Andrew Meyer (questionable) as the only Dolphins with a game status designation.

Meyer, of course, would need to be activated off injured reserve to play, and head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday he didn't anticipate that happening this week — the deadline for roster moves for a Monday night game is that day at 4 p.m. ET.

As for Borom, he’s played 584 snaps this season, the majority of which came at right tackle while filling for Austin Jackson. Borom started 10 games before Jackson returned to the lineup and did a fine enough job for a backup.

While Borom isn’t a starter anymore, Jackson’s injury history means he’s one of the backups on the team most likely to see action. It also wouldn’t be shocking if Borom is the next man up for left tackle Patrick Paul since Borom has experience there, too.

Dolphins Practice Squad Options

If Borom can’t play Monday night, the Dolphins could elevate an offensive lineman off the practice squad. The most obvious candidate would be Kion Smith, who started a few games at right guard early this season before he was cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

Smith was eventually replaced by Cole Strange, starting in Week 4. Strange has settled in nicely at the right guard spot, playing alongside Borom for a while before Jackson returned to the lineup.

Outside of the practice squad, Miami has Kendall Lamm on the active roster. Lamm can play tackle if needed, although he was made a healthy inactive last week against the Jets in favor of Smith.

Dolphins Mostly Clean Bill of Health

Borom’s addition to the injury report is unfortunate, but the team is mostly healthy heading into a must-win game.

Running back De’Von Achane, center Aaron Brewer, cornerback Rasul Douglas, cornerback Jack Jones, offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea, and edge Chop Robinson were all on the injury report this week.

However, all of them will be good to go, so Miami isn’t expected to be missing any starters ahead of the game.

The Steelers will be a little less lucky. T.J. Watt is out after he had surgery for a punctured lung this week, and cornerback James Pierre is also out. Pierre has been a nice option for the Steelers’ secondary this season.

The one to watch for Pittsburgh is rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who is listed as questionable. Harmon is the Steelers’ best run defender, and the team is much worse when he’s not anchoring the middle of the line.

The Steelers' Sudden Situation

Turns out the Dolphins weren't the only ones dealing with an illness making a player questionable, but the one with the Steelers is a lot more significant because it involves starting running back Jaylen Warren.

Like Borom, Warren was added to the injury report Monday because of illness and listed as questionable.

Warren leads the Steelers in rushing with 652 yards with four touchdowns and a 4.1 rushing average. The backup is Kenneth Gainwell, who has rushed for 371 yards with a 4.6 average.

