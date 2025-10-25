Dolphins-Falcons Week 8 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will be bounce back from their embarrassing Week 7 performance when they face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Falcons
Claire Brennan: Falcons
Mitch Goldich: Falcons
Gilbert Manzano: Falcons
Conor Orr: Falcons
John Pluym: Falcons
Matt Verderame: Falcons
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Falcons 26, Dolphins 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Falcons 24, Dolphins 13
Chris Bumbaca: Falcons 26, Dolphins 16
Nate Davis: Falcons 33, Dolphins 16
Tyler Dragon: Falcons 27, Dolphins 17
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Falcons 30, Dolphins 19
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins continue to flounder through a miserable season, but they are 2-2 ATS as an underdog and that line is more than a touchdown. Yes, Bijan Robinson is going to carve up a Miami run defense that allows 159.3 yards per game. Tua Tagovailoa has a 79.8 career QB rating in stadiums with a retractable roof. Will Miami play a little closer this time?
Prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 20
ESPN
• Lindsey Thiry: Falcons
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Falcons 30, Dolphins 17
- Chris Simms: Falcons 34, Dolphins 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Falcons 26, Dolphins 18
- Tom Blair: Falcons 26, Dolphins 17
- Brooke Cersosimo: Falcons 32, Dolphins 20
- Gennaro Filice: Falcons 40, Dolphins 17
- Dan Parr: Falcons 24, Dolphins 19
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are a mess and now they are out on the road for a second straight week. That's tough and they are facing a Falcons team coming off a road loss. The Dolphins don't do enough offensively and the Falcons will run it with Bijan Robinson all day long. Falcons big.
Prediction: Falcons 31, Dolphins 13
The Athletic
Analysis: Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa apparently sat down Monday for a chat. Probably to discuss the best tapas spots in Madrid. The Dolphins hit Spain to play the Commanders in Week 11, and the brass must not want to fire McDaniel before the bye the following week. The only thing worse than Tua is the run defense — it’s on pace to allow 2,707 yards (the 1978 Bills somehow allowed 3,228) and now has a date with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Prediction: Falcons minus 7.5
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: There really is no reason to think the Dolphins are going to end their slide in this game against what overall is a pretty solid Atlanta team, but maybe the embarrassment of the Cleveland game will be the extra motivator Miami needs to come out strong. That's going to be enough to make this a close game, assuming the Dolphins somewhat can keep Robinson in check. But it's a stretch to think the Dolphins can come up with the key plays down the stretch when they really haven't done it all year.
Prediction: Falcons 23, Dolphins 20