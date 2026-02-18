Dolphins In Play for International Game

Could the Miami Dolphins have another international game in 2026?

Reports surfaced that the San Francisco 49ers will be the home team for a game in Mexico City, and it just so happens the Dolphins are scheduled to face Kyle Shanahan's team on the road.

The 49ers' other home opponents for 2026 include, besides NFC West opponents Seattle, Los Angeles and Arizona, the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

It's important to note here that the NFL teams that hold marketing rights in Mexico currently are Arizona, the Dallas Cowboys, Denver, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, the 49ers and the Dolphins.

The 49ers already are scheduled to face the Rams, as the road team, in Australia next season, so it would be a little strange for the NFL to give them a second division game outside of the United States.

The Dolphins will be facing the 49ers in 2026 as their "17th game," the same way they did back in 2022 at Levi's Stadium.

One could argue this represents a flaw in the scheduling system because as long as the schedule remains at 17 games and the formula doesn't change, the Dolphins always will be the road against that NFC West opponent every four years, just like they're always the road team against their NFC North opponent as the 17th game, like they were at Green Bay on Thanksgiving night 2024.

Conversely, the Dolphins get to play the "17th game" at home against the NFC East (New York Giants in 2021, Washington in 2025) and against the NFC South (Carolina in 2023).

And it just so happens that the two best divisions in the NFC right now — by far — are the North and West.

So bad luck for the Dolphins there.

Miami, incidentally, will play its "17th game" at home in 2027 against the NFC South team that finishes in the same place in the standings next season.

THE DOLPHINS' INTERNATIONAL HISTORY

The Dolphins' 16-13 overtime victory in Madrid, Spain, last season was their seventh international game, but playing in Mexico City would be a first.

The Dolphins have played five times in London (2007 against the New York Giants, 2014 against the Oakland Raiders, 2015 against the New York Jets, 2017 against the New Orleans Saints, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars), and once in Germany (2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs).

Miami has played a preseason game in Mexico City before, against the Denver Broncos in 1997.