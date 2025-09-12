Dolphins Might Catch a Break in Week 3 vs. Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins aren’t the only team in the AFC East navigating early-season injuries.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, and he may not be available when the Bills host Miami next week on Thursday Night Football. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the former first-round pick is dealing with an ankle injury and that his absence is likely to extend beyond one week.
Oliver was stepped on during practice Wednesday and was seen wearing a boot on his left foot Thursday. Asked Friday about his status for Week 3 against the Dolphins, Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was too early to know.
"I think just being in the early stages of the recovery piece, I think there's a chance,” McDermott said. “I don't know what that chance is at this point, but I'll get more information in a few days here."
Oliver played 69 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps last week, consistently disrupting the Baltimore Ravens’ offense and quarterback Lamar Jackson. He had six solo tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one forced fumble over just 35 snaps.
Oliver was responsible for more than half of Buffalo’s tackles for loss in Week 1, and if he can’t play against Miami, it would be a break for an offensive line missing two starters on the right side. Right guard James Daniels is on injured reserve for at least four games, while right tackle Austin Jackson is sidelined with a toe injury.
Buffalo’s depth up front is being put to the test early in the year. Edge rusher Greg Rousseau has been limited in practice because of a knee injury, while defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-round pick, is out for the season due to an Achilles injury.
On top of that, defensive end Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who both joined the Bills in free agency, are suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Patriots Will Be Without Top Cornerback Against Dolphins
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel announced that cornerback Christian Gonzalez will not play Sunday against the Dolphins because of a hamstring injury. He didn’t play last week in New England’s 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury in late July.
Alex Austin, a 2023 seventh-round pick, started in place of Gonzalez last week, and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith completed three of five attempts for 55 yards when targeting him, according to Pro Football Focus.
Gonzalez’s absence benefits a Dolphins’ offense that struggled to do much of anything in Week 1, but keep in mind that while Smith completed 24 of 34 attempts for 362 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots, he was also sacked four times and threw an interception.
The Dolphins will have chances to move the ball against New England, but after totaling just 211 yards of offense and turning the ball over three times last week, they’ll need to show they can execute more consistently.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage