Dolphins Moves Include Roster Signing and Downgrade
It was a busier-than-usual Saturday for the Miami Dolphins, who along with their normal practice squad elevations made a move with their 53-man roster and an update to their injury list.
The move involving 53-man roster saw the Dolphins sign tight end Hayden Rucci from the practice squad, with his place taken there by Tanner Conner. Conner was waived Thursday and the fact he wasn't one of the two players elevated would seem to suggest that tight end Julian Hill will be ready to return after a two-game absence with an ankle injury.
The two players the Dolphins did elevate were linebacker Quinton Bell and cornerback Isaiah Johnson. It's the third elevation for each player, meaning the only way they'll be able to play again for the Dolphins this season is by being signed to the active roster.
Additionally, the Dolphins ruled out linebacker Chop Robinson because of his concussion, downgrading him after he had been listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week. The Bell elevation is the logical accompanying move there.
As for Johnson, his elevation would seem to suggest that cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was listed as doubtful Friday after not practicing all week, will not be able to play against Buffalo.
Rucci was signed to the active roster after being elevated each of the past two games.
He did not catch a pass in those two games.
His addition after the waiving of Conner clearly is a sign the Dolphins wanted more blocking from the position and Greg Dulcich supplanted Conner as a receiving tight end.
The tight end room also figures to undergo a change when Darren Waller returns from IR, which he's first eligible to do for the Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium.
BUFFALO MOVES
The Bills also made two practice squad elevations Saturday, linebacker Baylon Spector and cornerback Dane Jackson.
Spector had a tryout with the Dolphins earlier this season.
2025 DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
Week 1: K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson (1st)
Week 2: K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson (2nd)
Week 3: K Riley Patterson* (3rd), S Jordan Colbert* (1st)
Week 4: No elevations
Week 5: No elevations
Week 6: LB Quinton Bell (1st), CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)
Week 7: LB Quinton Bell (2nd), CB Kendall Sheffield (1st)
Week 8: TE Hayden Rucci (1st), CB Kendall Sheffield (2nd)
Week 9: TE Hayden Rucci (2nd), CB Isaiah Johnson (2nd)
Week 10: LB Quinton Bell (3rd), CB Isaiah Johnson (3rd)