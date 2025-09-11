Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Movement with Wright
The Miami Dolphins got some positive injury news for a change Thursday when runnning back Jaylen Wright returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a knee injury at training camp.
Wright practiced on a limited basis based on the Dolphins' injury report Thursday, so it's not likely he'll play against the New England Patriots in the team's home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills next week also might be ambitious as a target.
But at least Wright is on the right track and maybe hoping he'll be ready for the Week 4 Monday night game against the New York Jets seems very realistic.
Wright's practice participation was the only change on the injury report for the Dolphins.
The team had five players miss practice for a second consecutive day, including three joining those who missed the Indy game because of injuries. Those three new players dealing with injuries are CB Storm Duck (ankle), T Austin Jackson (toe) and DT Benito Jones (oblique).
The two who missed the Indy game and haven't practiced yet this week are tight end Darren Waller, whose situation head coach Mike McDaniel addressed before practice, along with cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring).
Two players again were listed as limited, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and safety Ashtyn Davis (knee). Waddle was injured in the opener against the Colts when he was tackled and landed on his left shoulder after a short reception.
Waddle had four catches for 30 yards in the 33-8 loss at Indianapolis, and the Dolphins clearly are not in a position to be able to afford being without him.
If Jones can't play against the Patriots, that likely will mean an NFL debut for rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers, who was inactive against the Colts, though his role still could be limited.
McDaniel said before practice Wednesday he was proceeding as though the Dolphins wouldn't have Jackson for the game against New England, and Jackson being out the first two practices certainly seems that's even more likely now.
THE PATRIOTS REPORT
There were three changes on the Patriots injury report Thursday, including two players returning on a limited basis after not practicing Wednesday.
Those two players are OLB Harold Landry III (foot) and T Morgan Moses (foot).
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Christian Barmore was added to the injury report Thursday and listed as a limited participant with an issue not injury related.
The two players who didn't practice for a second consecutive day are starting CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and DE Keion White (illness).
Landry had 2.5 sacks in the Patriots' 20-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on opening day.
The three players listed as limited participants again had the same report Thursday, including WR Kayshon Boutte, who led the team with 103 receiving yards on six catches against the Raiders and is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Also listed as limited for a second consecutive day were LB Christian Elliss and LB Marte Mapu.