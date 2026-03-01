Why Dolphins Should Be Careful With NFL Combine Standout Taylen Green

The 2026 NFL Combine is wrapping up, and one of the most impressive testing performances of the event drew the eyes of a lot of Miami Dolphins fans.

Arkansas QB Taylen Green had arguably the best athletic testing performance ever for a quarterback. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, jumped 43.5 inches in the vertical, and 11-2 in the broad.

The latter two numbers are combine record for a quarterback, and his 40-yard dash is second. He did all of that while measuring in at 6-6, 227 pounds, with 34 ¾-inch arms. There’s a fair argument Green is the most athletic quarterback prospect in NFL history.

For a team like the Dolphins, that needs a franchise QB in a market without many good options, it’s hard not to consider Green. It should also be noted that Dolphins QB coach Bush Hamdan coached Green at Boise State.

With all that athletic ability and a connection to the coaching staff, how should the Dolphins view Green?

Putting Green’s Impressive Combine Workout in Context

The NFL Combine is a super fun event, and the athletic testing does matter for NFL prospects. However, it’s also quite easy to get a bit carried away.

If you asked anyone who watched QBs in this class before the event started, “Hey, which QB do you think will test the best?” Pretty much anyone with credibility would’ve answered “Green.”

If you watch Green’s tape for even a second, it’s incredibly obvious he’s a special athlete at quarterback. There’s a saying thrown around a lot in scouting circles at the combine: “Don’t count things twice.”

All that means is if a player looks super athletic on tape and then tests super well, there’s no reason to increase their grade or move them up the board — it already should’ve been accounted for in the original report.

Additionally, Green jumping high and running fast doesn’t tell us much about his ability to play quarterback. Many will say that his running ability should allow him to avoid sacks.

While that’s true in theory, Green’s 19% pressure to sack rate was the second-worst among QBs who competed at the combine, trailing only Luke Altmyer, according to Pro Football Focus.

In fact, Green’s rate was the 25th-worst among all FBS quarterbacks who took at least 100 dropbacks last season. PFF also tracks how many of a team’s pressures should be charged to the QB. Green’s 22.7% tied for first among combine participants and 16th among the same FBS sample.

A quarterback has to have an innate feel for pressure, as much as the athletic ability to escape. Green doesn’t have the former.

None of this is to insinuate that Green’s athletic ability is a negative or that it’s completely worthless. Having a quarterback be a running threat is great, but the ceiling on that is super low.

At one point or another, every quarterback must win consistently from the pocket. Nothing about Green’s combine performance tells whether he can or can’t do that.

What Round Should Miami Consider Green?

While we’ve been harsh on Green, we’re in no way saying the Dolphins shouldn’t draft him. Instead, we’re trying to set realistic expectations for his success.

Green has the quintessential Day 3 quarterback profile. He’s got all of the traits in the world and absolutely zero refinement. If you watched his throwing session, then you know accuracy is a problem, and that’s consistent with his tape.

Green is an erratic passer at all three levels of the field. He has flashes of brilliance that are worth developing, but he’s nowhere close to a consistently accurate passer.

A lot of that has to do with his release. He’s got super long arms, which makes his release look super clunky. Green’s lower body is also a mess, as it doesn’t sync with his upper body, leading to poor accuracy.

His decision-making isn’t NFL-ready, either. He doesn’t check his work post-snap and constantly throws into covered windows when he doesn’t have to. If he’s under pressure, then his decision-making gets even worse.

Green is a long-term project. If he develops, it’ll likely take multiple seasons. The Dolphins should invest in a player with that profile this offseason, but the time to do it is on Day 3.

Miami needs young talent badly at practically every roster spot, and its three third-round picks are an excellent chance for it to add some genuine depth. Using one of those picks on Green would be a bit too early for our blood.

Would it be a total disaster? No, but Green’s tape is nowhere near Day 2, and his combine workout shouldn’t change that.

If he’s there when the Dolphins pick 111 or 158, then he should be heavily considered.