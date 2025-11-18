Dolphins Rookie Stock Report After Week 11: Jonah Finally Breaks Through
The Miami Dolphins got another win in Week 11, and the team’s rookie class had another impressive performance across the board.
We reviewed the tape to see which of the Dolphins’ rookies played the best in the team’s 16-13 victory against the Washington Commanders.
Kenneth Grant
Week 10: No Movement
Week 11: Slight Stock Up
Grant continued his trend of getting slightly better each week, but this time, we felt there was enough improvement to actually push his stock up.
The big thing for Grant right now is learning how to get the most out of his athletic profile. He’s incredibly quick and explosive, but he hasn’t been in a good enough position to use those traits this season.
Well, he got into the backfield a few times against Washington using those traits. Grant can be a high-impact player; he just needs to set the floor of his fundamentals high enough.
He did have a few less-than-good run defense reps in this game, which kept us from giving him a full stock-up designation.
Jonah Savaiinaea
Week 10: Stock Down
Week 11: Stock Up
Week 11 was Savaiinaea’s best performance of the season in pretty much all facets. He allowed just one pressure in pass protection, which was his best mark of the season.
Miami only had 26 passing attempts, but the rookie was pretty solid. In the running game, Savaiinaea had a couple of nice blocks to open up holes, and he didn’t have any whiffs that led to tackles for loss.
It’s been a long, difficult road for Savaiinaea this season, but if he can piece together a couple games like this in a row, the Dolphins should feel a lot better about his long-term outlook.
Jordan Phillips
Week 10: Stock Up
Week 11: Slight Stock Up
Phillips continues to be one of the more consistent performers on the team. He understands his role and executes it pretty well.
He again showed his strength in the middle and got a tackle for loss early in the game, when one-arm-benched an offensive tackle off his chest. There were a few reps when Phillips got walled off, though, so we couldn’t commit to a full stock-up designation.
Still, the Dolphins should be happy with where Phillips is in his development.
Jason Marshall Jr.
Week 10: Slight Stock Down
Week 11: Stock Up
Marshall likely wouldn’t have qualified for this list if JuJu Brents hadn’t gotten hurt. The Florida product had just one defensive snap prior to Brents’ injury, but he played 17 after.
Marshall deserves credit for filling in outside — not in the slot, where he’s played the majority of his snaps since training camp. He got a PBU on his only target and was mostly in good position on his other reps.
He did miss a tackle near the red zone, but he made another for a short gain. The Dolphins have a tough decision to make with Marshall when Rasul Douglas returns.
Do they put the rookie back into the slot, or keep Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has played quite well?
Dante Trader Jr.
Week 10: Stock Up
Week 11: No Movement
One week after playing a career-high 67 defensive snaps, Trader played just 13 against the Commanders. All of them were in the first half, too.
We don’t have any reports of an injury, and nothing in those 13 reps indicates he would be benched, so there’s likely a more complicated reason. Still, Trader had a couple of nice coverage reps against Zach Ertz.
Outside of that, he didn’t make any plays against the run. We’ll call this week a draw for his stock.
Ollie Gordon II
Week 10: Didn’t Qualify
Week 11: Stock Up
Gordon got back into the game plan in a big way this week. He had nine carries for 45 yards and had the team’s only touchdown.
The Oklahoma State product has been held back by bad blocking and inconsistent workloads, but the offensive line mostly held up in front of him this week. He ran behind a couple of counter concepts for big gains, which is not a concept Miami used much — if at all — before this season.
Yes, he did get stuffed on the controversial fourth-down play, but there were multiple missed blocks on that snap. Overall, this is roughly what we should expect from Gordon.
Zeek Biggers
Week 10: Stock Up
Week 11: Stock Up
Biggers played the most snaps of his career (23), and he was incredibly active. He logged seven total tackles and was credited with three run stops by Pro Football Focus.
The Georgia Tech product is a penetration-style player with unreal length. That allowed him to bull his way through some gaps Sunday, and he even went right through one of Washington’s linemen to make a stop.
That said, Biggers is still prone to getting out of his gap too often and can be too aggressive trying to make a splash play. If he continues to play more reps, we’ll grade him a little harsher.
For now, it’s been a good two-game stretch for the seventh-round pick.
