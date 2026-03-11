The Miami Dolphins’ linebacker room experienced some shuffling Wednesday.

The team is reportedly re-signing linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but losing linebacker K.J. Britt to the New England Patriots. The dollar amount of the contracts isn’t known at the time of writing.

The Dolphins’ free agency class now includes QB Malik Willis, TE Greg Dulcich, K Zane Gonzalez, Edge Josh Uche, safety Lonnie Johnson and Gay. The team announced the Dulcich deal, and the others can become official later Wednesday afternoon.

Britt and Gay joined the Dolphins as unrestricted free agents last offseason and had very different seasons.

Recounting Miami’s Strange Backup LB Group

If you paid any attention to the Dolphins during training camp, you probably heard all about Gay’s strong performance. The former New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs LB was making plays all over the field during the preseason.

On the other hand, things were mostly quiet for Britt. However, once the season started, it was clear that Britt would get more opportunities. Gay ended up just getting 124 defensive snaps last season and wasn’t a part of the Dolphins' regular rotation.

He did record 18 total tackles and two sacks in that limited action, but it never seemed like former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver wanted to give him a robust role. Weaver mentioned he needed to do that during the season, and it just didn’t happen.

Britt’s role wasn’t much bigger overall — he had just 142 defensive snaps. However, Britt filled in for Tyrel Dodson in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, he recorded 13 total tackles.

Neither player made a big impact, but it was strange to see a Dolphins team that desperately needed playmakers not use Gay much at all.

Part of the reason was likely that Miami’s run defense was abysmal to start the season, and that’s Gay’s biggest weakness as a player.

What Miami’s LB Room Looks Like Now, Gay’s Role

Miami’s linebacker room won’t look much different based on what we know now. All-Pro Jordyn Brooks and Dodson are still the team’s starters.

That’s a pretty good pairing on the inside, and with Miami changing defenses under Jeff Hafley, it might open up some more opportunities for Gay. He has experience rushing the passer, and the Dolphins are pretty short on edge rushers.

The team is reportedly signing Josh Uche, but he and Chop Robinson are really the only pass rushers of consequence on the roster.

Hafley showed he was willing to move defenders around quite a bit during his time with the Packers, so perhaps he sees something in Gay’s speed and athletic ability.

Of course, the more likely outcome is that Gay spends most of his time on special teams. He’s got the right skill set for punt and kick coverage. Plus, he took 124 special teams snaps with Miami last season.

It seems likely the Dolphins will trade to add one more off-ball linebacker this offseason, whether that’s through the draft or free agency. Having a backup for Brooks and Dodson is good business.

Breaking Down Johnson

The Dolphins also added safety Lonnie Johnson to their free agency class Wednesday. Johnson spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, appearing in just nine games and making two starts.

His 308 defensive snaps were the most he's played in a seasons since 2021, when he was with the Houston Texans. Johnson accounted for 25 total tackles for the Raiders but didn't make any plays on the ball in his safety spot.

The former second-round pick figures to be a depth addition to a room that really only had Dante Trader Jr. after the team officially trades Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets.