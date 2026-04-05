Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Meyer, Malik, Brooks, and More

Part 2 of a pre-offseason program Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From RickyD:

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What are the chances the Fins come out of this draft w 2 WRs and 2 CBs?

Hey Ricky, the Dolphins have 11 picks heading into the 2026 draft, which would be more than enough to land two WRs and two CBs and still address other needs. But the Dolphins also have many, many needs, so I wouldn’t call it a lock even if it’s a distinct possibility. It also might not be two premium picks with a high expectation of NFL success.

From Thomas Hudson:

Quick question on Meyer. Reports from last year’s camp, I think including yours, indicated Meyer was doing really well. Looking back, how much of that was improvement from Meyer and how much was the slow start from the D-line? I was really looking forward to seeing him get a shot last year.

Hey Thomas, the reality is that Meyer was looking good indeed and earning praise from his coaches, but let’s also understand the nature of training camp where the physicality doesn’t look anything like it would during the regular season, especially late in the year. I also don’t know whether the inexperience of the 2025 DTs had anything to do with how Meyer was looking.

From dolphman99:

Hi Alain, so execs are saying Miami shouldn’t have signed Malik Willis to replace Tua, that this will be 2019 Fitzpatrick fiasco next year if Miami drafts a rookie. Why if Malik plays well would they need a rookie QB? The new head coach and GM have been around Malik and seen him practice and seen him when being coached while starting some games. He plays well this year and the GM can build around him. Tua was going to be paid anyway so cut the cord now. What’s your take on this?

My take is I think you basically nailed it. The Dolphins are not contractually obligated to draft a QB early in 2027 if Willis convinces them he’s the answer for the long term. And he’s a pretty inexpensive gamble at $45 million guaranteed over the next two years. Rest assured, the Dolphins didn’t sign Willis with the idea they were locking themselves into taking a quarterback in the first round next year. They’re going to see how things play out in 2026 first.

From Ricky Bobby2527:

Thank you for all the interesting articles on SI. Would Freeling be a reach at 11?

Hey Ricky, can I answer that question in a few years? LOL. This, as with everything else, would come down to who else is available, but Freeling is said to be a perfect fit for a wide zone scheme. It would be a pick for the future because Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson will be starting at tackle in 2026. So, in and of itself, no, I don’t think Freeling would be a major reach based on his potential, but I’m thinking there likely would be better options.

From Luis Rodriguez:

Hey Poup! Would you trade Brooks and #11 to WAS for the #7 pick? If so, who would have to be at 7 for you to make that trade? (Assume WAS agreed to it).

Hey Luis, under normal circumstances, this would be a hard no for me because Brooks is a really good player, but there are not normal circumstances. The Dolphins are in rebuilding mode and maybe it’s not in their best interest to give a contract extension to a linebacker who will be in his 30s when the team figures to be in contention mode. As for who would prompt me to make that trade, it would be somebody like Sonny Styles or Arvell Reese.

From Randy Millard:

Any chance we see Alexander Mattison in camp this year? He seemed to be doing well last year before the injury.

Hey Randy, Mattison remains a free agent as he looks to return from that frightening neck injury he sustained in the preseason game at Houston last year. When we spoke to him at the end of the 2025 season, he still hadn’t been cleared and that would need to be the first step. With those factors, yeah, maybe the Dolphins re-sign Mattison to a minimum salary contract before training camp, but it’s far from a sure thing.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

Sully has watched Willis for years. Has seen how he prepares. Seen his baseline. Knows who he is as person. Is his reputation as an evaluator tied to Willis? After all, this is not like drafting a quarterback with limited information. Also, I watch you on the All Dolphins Podcast and Dolphins Collective (which I encourage all to do so as well) say that signing Willis was worth the shot and the price was fair. I’m paraphrasing, not quoting. Can you recall a player getting that kind of money, $45 million guaranteed with so few attempts, 155? If so, how did that work out for the purchaser?

Hey Dana, thanks for the podcast shout-out, and I would agree that Sullivan’s reputation as a talent evaluator would take a hit if Willis flames out. The closest example of somebody getting a good contract with few pass attempts was Matt Flynn, who flopped in Seattle. But the money wasn’t the same. We also could look to the Dolphins trading a second-round pick for Eagles backup A.J. Feeley in 2004, and that also flopped. So hopefully Willis is different.

From jose Miguel fletcher:

Hi Alain, why are there no 3-way team transactions in the NFL, as there are in NBA, MLB and so on?

Hey Jose, this is a very good question and the only things I can point to are the salary cap and the idea that being a scheme match in football is more difficult than any other sport. But it sure would be more fun if there were.

From Ed Helinski:

Which part of year might be considered your down time from covering the Dolphins and NFL? And what do you do to recharge from the work grind?

Hey Ed, the down time is that period right before the start of training camp and the M.O. has been to take a really nice family vacation, which led us to Northern Europe two summers ago and Japan last year. Not sure if there’s a trip in the cards for this year, though.

From rl1a999:

Dolphins have the 11th and 30th picks. Would you prefer Dolphins keep them and draft BPA, trade up? Trade down? Trade for additional 2027 picks?

This is a tough hypothetical question because it doesn’t tell me who’ll be available when picks 11 and 30 arrive, but I’ll say it would be either BPA or trade down if I don’t see a prospect who clearly stands out at either spot.