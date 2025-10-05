Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tahj, Waller, Weaver, and More
Third and final part of the pre-Carolina game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Ed Hafner:
I know this is early, but if you are the GM, what position do you take in the first round of the draft next year? Huge fan of your "All Dolphins Podcast" & "Dolphins Collective". Keep up the excellent work! - Thanks.
Hey Ed, thanks for the kind words on the podcasts. Glad you’re enjoying them. Regarding your question, the Dolphins will be in a position where I don’t know that I could eliminate any from consideration except for those that generally don’t have the value (such as running back). I’d say it also depends on where in the first round the pick lands because I wouldn’t draft, say, a guard in the top 10. But at this time, I’d say cornerback, safety, linebacker would stand out as three key positions.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain. MM has the saying “Adversity creates opportunity.” Whom is most likely to step up in the absence of Tyreek? Waddle, Washington, Waller or perhaps someone gets a chance from the practice squad like Tahj?
Hey OGJ, there was a similar question in part 2 of the mailbag and my answer was that it would be Malik Washington whose touches were likely to increase the most with Tyreek out. I will add, however, that I wouldn’t necessarily assume anything about Tahj Washington given that he wasn’t even active the first four games.
From Mike FinsUp:
Is the lack of sacks/pressure due to scheme, players or defense rarely playing with a lead?
Hey Mike, that’s too simplistic as an answer, though it would be nice to think the pressure automatically would come. It’s also not like the Dolphins weren’t in competitive games every single week except for the opener. No, I’m afraid the reasons run deeper.
From marc rainford:
Hello Alain, do you happen to know what the conditional part of the Giants 7th rounder to Miami in the Waller trade is? I’m guessing if he scores, say, 10 TDs we don’t get that pick? I know if that’s the case it would be well worth it, but I’m curious. Thanks.
Hey Marc, I am not aware of the conditions on the pick at this time, but I would suspect it would be related more to playing time or games played.
From Javi Laguna:
Why haven't they played the other rookie DT Zeek Biggers, who looked pretty good in the summer? Any chance we see him play considering how the line is playing? They have to try something. Can you bring it up at a press conference? Thank you.
Hey Javi, my answer to these types of questions always is the same, and that’s the Dolphins watch those players in practice all the time (and the media isn’t allowed to watch once the regular season arrives), so there’s obviously a reason they haven’t used him. Also understand that if he were blowing it up in practice, the last thing the Dolphins would do (or should do) is sit a productive rookie draft pick. I also always caution against getting overly excited about what we see in the summer. Just because a player makes a few plays and the media reports that, it doesn’t mean the rookie is ready to make a big contribution.
From Adnas:
Why does Anthony Weaver get hype? He’s awful. Padded stats vs. bad teams last year. Horrible this year. Bad as a DC in Houston, which no one mentions. He should be fired first. But they’ll make him interim. Because reasons? Guy continues to fail forward.
First off, he had injury on top of injury, including J.J. Watt, in his one season as DC with the Houston Texans, so that’s not a fair shot at him. And you do realize the Dolphins were fourth in total defense last season, right? And this year he lost some key pieces like Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, and the defensive personnel most definitely isn’t top 10. So why does he get the hype? I think his presence and leadership qualities earn him high marks, though all I’ll give you for your argument at this time he may not be in the same league as, say, Brian Flores. Then again, Flores is elite in that category.
From The_Finsider:
How do you feel about the corner play? From the film I’ve been watching they (especially Jack Jones) has looked really good.
Exactly what you said. The cornerback play has for the most part been at worst solid, at times very good. Pretty crazy to think that was the biggest concern on defense heading into the season and now it’s the most solid area.
From Mike Marchese:
I hear everyone call you “Allan”……. I call you Al-LANE…….who is right????
Hey Mike, it’s actually neither and because “Al-lane” offends my ears (because it comes off as Elaine), I decided a long time ago to just go with Alan. The reality is the “in” sound in French is something that’s not in the English language. The “Elaine” thing is how the Poup nickname started a long, long time ago.
From Rob Cruz:
Hi Alain, bear with me, not being pollyannaish, could the loss of 10 be addition by subtraction i.e. McD no longer has that super shiny toy & may have to make adjustments out of necessity, bypassing his “preferences” to a more sustainable plan, think, weather and better teams?
Hey Rob, yes, that absolutely is one possible scenario that could play out and it definitely would become a case of addition by subtraction for the Dolphins. The other possible scenario, though, is the Dolphins offense has to work much better for everything because it doesn’t have Hill to loosen up the defense anymore (and don’t think he didn’t do that every time he was on the field, whether or not the ball was going his way).
From Islandboi:
Hello Alain! Wanted to know if it’s allowed that media can contact player agents (Wilkins) to know their health status and if they’ve been contacted by teams?
It's absolutely fair game to reach out to agents like David Mulugheta, who represents Wilkins, but there’s no guarantee the agent will be willing to share any information. And also remember that agents work for their clients, so they’ll spin everything to the player’s benefit. There are certain agents who are a lot more media-friendly (for lack of a better term) than others. Having said all that, you’ll very seldom, if ever, have an agent give out specific info in terms of what team might have reached out about a player.