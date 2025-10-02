Dolphins Thursday Notebook: Injury Update, Hall News, More
The Miami Dolphins' injury report Thursday featured only one change, and all it entailed was a rest day for fullback Alec Ingold.
Even at that, Ingold still did some work, with his participation listed as limited.
The Dolphins still had two players sit out practice, CB Storm Duck (ankle) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee), with CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and TE Darren Waller (hip) both listed as limited.
Linebacker Jordy Brooks (elbow) and guard Jonah Savaiinaea (knee) remain on the injury, but both again were full participants.
Carolina's injury report remained the same as Wednesday, except for veteran tackle Taylor Moton returning after a rest day.
The Panthers still had four players not work, including starting running back Chuba Hubbard, who is dealing with a calf injury.
HALL OF FAME UPDATE
The Dolphins had three players make it to the next round of Seniors candidates for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026, the same three as last year: Mark Clayton, Bob Kuechenberg and Dick Anderson.
Kuechenberg is a nine-time Hall finalist.
Clayton, Kuechenberg and Anderson had been among the 162 nominees. Members of the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee, who also serve on the full Hall of Fame Selection Committee, will reduce the list of 52 candidates to 25, then again to nine, in balloting that will occur over the next several weeks. They then will meet virtually to discuss those nine semifinalists and will choose three finalists for the Class of 2026.
To be considered this election cycle, each person in the Seniors category could have appeared in a professional football game no more recently than the 2000 season.
THIS AND THAT
-- Running back Myles Gaskin is back in the NFL, this time as a member of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Gaskin last played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings last season.
-- After wearing 11 during his first stint with the Dolphins, Cedrick Wilson Jr. now will don the number 19. Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. has been wearing 11 this season.
-- On This Date in Dolphins History, October 2, 1994, Don Shula and David Shula make history in the first-ever head-coaching matchup between father and son, with the Dolphins recording a 23-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Sunday night game.