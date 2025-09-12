Dolphins Week 2 Friday Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Hill, and More
Part 1 of the Week 2 Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Mark Lever:
At this point, what can Mike McDaniel do to save his career coaching the Dolphns? It seems like there’s no time on the play clock after Tua reads the plays; maybe Mike can get the plays in quicker?
Hey Mark, the answer to that first question is pretty simple, and that’s win and beat quality opponents. Now, how to get that done is a different story. And, yes, there’s something to be said for perhaps simplifying the offense to get the plays in quicker, but I didn’t say it as a consistent issue in the opener against the Colts.
From Flipper13:
Why does Grier fall for the banana in the tailpipe so frequently?
Hey Flipper, I’m assuming you’re talking about signing older players in the hopes they have another season of glory left, only to be disappointed with the player not make any kind of impact, such as Shaq Barrett, OBJ or this year Darren Waller. I personally have no issue with taking a shot on that kind of player so long as the team doesn’t put itself in the position of depending on him. In other words, go ahead and trade for Darren Waller, but prepare as though you’re getting nothing from him and then if he contributes it’s just a bonus and a nice problem to have too many options.
From Greenview Construction:
Why is it so hard to get long passes? I know 2 safety, clog the middle, Hill/ Waddle wasn’t 100%, blah blah blah. Been over a year since Hill has a play over 30 yards, can’t be much better for Waddle.
You kind of answered the question yourself by pointing out it’s not just one factor. At one point or another, it can be any combination of defensive scheme, Tyreek or Waddle not beating coverage and getting open deep, offensive line protection, Tua being hesitant to throw it deep, injuries. Yes, all of it.
From Ed Helinski:
What’s got to happen to right this Dolphins ship?
Hey Ed, I’ll change your “right this Dolphins ship” to bounce back from the horrible performance against the Colts because the Dolphins were 6-3 in the second half of last season. And the answer is pretty simply come out with a lot more energy than they did at Indy (which was kind of disappointing) and execute a game plan better equipped to defeat the opponent. There is no magic formula.
From Matt DePeri:
Are we doomed to root for a mediocre to bad team the rest of our lives?
Hey Matt, I totally understand the frustration after the forgettable opener, which gave no reason to think this is the year the playoff win drought ends. But maybe I’m an eternal optimist, but I do think the Dolphins will turn it around at some point.
TUA AND HIS CONTRACT
From Chris Bustin:
Hey Alain, I respect what you’re saying about Tua’s contract. However, he was absolutely pitiful on Sunday, especially in his sixth season. If he regresses, is there any chance the Dolphins just eat the money next year? Can Denver’s handling of Russell Wilson be a guide? Thanks!
Hey Chris, let’s start by saying we’re not at that stage yet, but to answer, if the Dolphins do a total housecleaning next offseason, it is entirely possible that a new regime would want its own quarterback (assuming Tua has a mediocre or bad season). And I do think Stephen Ross could go the Russell Wilson route if he were convinced it was the best move for the franchise. But I’d still be very surprised if that scenario unfoled.
From Francisco Silva:
If McDaniel relinquishes play calling duties, how confident are you that Frank Smith can call plays that will lead to success?
Hey Francisco, first off, I have a hard time ever seeing McDaniel give up play-calling duties. That said, I have zero clue what kind of play-caller he would be because he’s never been an NFL offensive coordinator before. Also remember the Dolphins have former offensive coordinators on the staff with Darrell Bevell and Bobby Slowik, so it’s not like there wouldn’t be options.
From Dominic Ostien:
27 passes and 10 runs on Tua drives, understandable being behind. 21 passes out of shotgun, 2 runs out of gun. 2 passes from under center, 7 runs under center. Do you feel they need to balance this a little better?
Hey Dominic, absolutely, but this is what can happen when you get behind 20-0 at the half. It’s very simple, and Mike McDaniel definitely would like better balance.
From scott dugan:
How many of the Dolphins fans/haters will be jumping back on the bandwagon. Y’all going to find about QB1 and if I am wrong I will be on the next QB fan club BECAUSE I am a Dolphins fan.
Hey Scott, the reality is that fans get very emotional about the team and, yes, there is a segment of Dolphins fans who are off the Tua bandwagon, as you put it, after the game against the Colts and they very well could be right back on it if he has a good outing against New England. That’s just how fandom goes, and it doesn’t make them any less of a Dolphins fan. All real Dolphins fans want to see Tua succeed because that’s good for the team.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
The single biggest reason the Dolphins played so poorly last week?
Hey Dana, the answer is yes. You want one reason? Hmm, how about the turnover ratio. You just don’t win many games with a minus-3 ratio. But, again, there were so many reasons.
From Brandon Quinn:
After watching that debacle, with Tua shown laughing on the sidelines after his third turnover, how does Chris Grier have a job? How do we let the Steelers pick up Peppers after our secondary got torched by a man who should have been teaching middle school 3 years ago? How is it possible, that Ramsey is willing to play safety, REALLY WELL, for Tomlin, in freaking Pittsburgh, but hates our coach enough to force a trade out of Miami weather, with no income tax, and said coach still has a job? And lastly, at what point does Ross demand we just burn it all down? Cus I’m begging for that catharsis.
Hey Brandon, I could be wrong, but you seem a little miffed. Ross will make those kinds of demands if fan apathy becomes too hard to ignore. But things can turn around, you know?