Evaluating a Dolphins Draft Trade Report

The Miami Dolphins already have made two trades this offseason and speculation continues that they're not done, though the latest rumblings have a different twist.

This time, the suggestion is that the Dolphins are interested in landing a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, specifically the seventh overall selection that currently belongs to the Washington Commanders.

This report stems from a social media post from Commanders reporter Josh Taylor of AtoZ Sports.

For what it’s worth, I’m keeping an eye on the Miami Dolphins as a trade back partner for the Commanders at 7th overall. I’m not just randomly picking them either. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) March 29, 2026

The Dolphins already have made two trades this offseason, sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

Additionally, there was speculation out of Dallas that the Cowboys were trying to work out a trade for Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks and then there's always the status of running back De'Von Achane, who's the reigning team MVP and normally would be untouchable except for the fact the Dolphins are in full rebuilding mode and he's also up for a contract extension.

The two questions with any and all draft-related trade rumors are, first, which prospects might be the target of a move up and then what would the cost be.

WHICH PROSPECTS COULD INTEREST THE DOLPHINS?

Sitting at 11, the Dolphins already are likely to have some enticing options if they stay put, but they obviously would miss out on the four players selected from 7 to 10.

Who exactly those four players might be is just guesswork at this point, but we'll instead run down the list of, say, the consensus top 15 picks in the draft and go from there.

That list would include:

QB Fernando Mendoza

RB Jeremiyah Love

WR Jordyn Tyson

WR Carnell Tate

WR Makai Lemon

TE Kenyon Sidiq

T Francis Mauigoa

T Spencer Fano

G Olaivavega Ioane

EDGE David Bailey

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

LB Arvell Reese

LB Sonny Styles

S Caleb Downs

CB Mansoor Delane

From that group, we probably could eliminate Mendoza, Love and the three wide receivers (based on positional need and value), meaning it could be any one of the other 10 that the Dolphins really covet.

Based on new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's statement after being hired about building from the inside out, the offensive and defensive lines maybe would be the targets, so perhaps we're looking at somebody like Mauigoa or Fano — and not including Bain or Bailey because they don't fit the mold of the typical big-bodied Green Bay defensive ends.

But, as always, there are exceptions to every rule.

WHAT WOULD/COULD THE PRICE BE?

If the Dolphins indeed are having conversations about acquiring the seventh overall pick, what would they have to give up or be wiling to give up?

Could Brooks be part of a package to help out a Washington defense that was, no other way to put it, really bad in 2025?

Could it be Achane, who would provide star quarterback Jayden Daniels with a dynamic playmaker to complement wide receiver Terry McLaurin?

Could it be a simple trade up from either the 11th or 30th spot in the first round with the Dolphins giving up other assets?

Given where the Dolphins are as an organization and their need to replenish their talent pool, it's difficult to envision a straight-up deal involving draft picks where Miami would make it a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 swap.

Instead, if indeed there is anything to this idea of the Dolphins looking to land that seventh overall pick, it would seem a lot more logical for Miami to give up one of its star players looking for a new contract, something along the lines of Brooks and the 30th overall pick for the seventh overall pick and maybe a fourth- or fifth-round selection.

It's also entirely possible there's nothing to the report, but the Dolphins clearly have been open for business in the trade market, so nothing should be dismissed too quickly. And it's also probably not the last rumor we'll be hearing.