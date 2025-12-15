Examining the Dolphins' Prime-Time Problem

The Miami Dolphins will try to do something Monday night when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium that they've never been able to do with Mike McDaniel as head coach.

It might not be a huge thing in the grand scheme of things, but it's not nothing.

The Dolphins will be going for their second prime-time victory of the season, something they weren't able to do in McDaniel's first three seasons as head coach.

And it's not because of a lack of opportunities, but rather a lack of success in those showcase game.

The Dolphins' prime-time record under McDaniel, while not as significant or dissected as the team's performance in cold weather, is problematic nonetheless.

Since the start of the 2022 season, the Dolphins are 4-11 in prime time, with one victory in each of the past four seasons, including one against the Steelers in 2022, along with the New England Patriots in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams last season, and the New York Jets in Week 4 of this season.

But the Dolphins were 1-3 in each of the past three years, so they'll be looking to avoid yet another 1-3 prime-time finish.

The results this season included losses against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 (31-21) and against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 (28-6). The Dolphins had a fifth prime-time game scheduled for next week, but the Sunday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium was flexed out to an afternoon time slot in favor of a game between Baltimore and New England.

Based on historical precedent, earning that second prime-time win for 2025 won't be easy because the Steelers have been tremendous in Monday night games under Mike Tomlin.

Since Tomlin became Steelers head coach in 2007 after being one of the Dolphins finalists for a job that went to Cam Cameron (and led to a one-and-one fiasco), Pittsburgh is an incredible 22-4 in Monday night games, including victories in each of their past five such games.

This will be the Steelers' first Monday night game this season, though they lost their two Sunday night games — at home against the Green Bay Packers and at the Los Angeles Chargers.

So it's not just about beating the weather narrative for the Dolphins on Monday night, there's also the prime-time issues.

It's a great opportunity to exorcise a couple of demons at the same time.

THE DOLPHINS IN PRIME TIME UNDER McDANIEL

2025

Thursday night, vs. Baltimore, L 6-28

Monday night, vs. N.Y. Jets, W 27-21

Thursday night, at Buffalo, L 21-31

2024

Thursday night, at Green Bay, L 17-30

Monday night, at L.A. Rams, W 23-15

Monday night, vs. Tennessee, L 12-30

Thursday night, at Buffalo, L 10-31

2023

Sunday night, vs. Buffalo, L 14-21

Monday night, vs. Tennessee, L 27-28

Sunday night, at Philadelphia, L 17-31

Sunday night, at New England, W 24-17

2022

Saturday night, at Buffalo, L 29-32

Sunday night, at L.A. Chargers, L 17-23

Sunday night, vs. Pittsburgh, W 16-10

Thursday night, at Cincinnati, L 15-27

