Examining the Dolphins' Prime-Time Problem
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins will try to do something Monday night when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium that they've never been able to do with Mike McDaniel as head coach.
It might not be a huge thing in the grand scheme of things, but it's not nothing.
The Dolphins will be going for their second prime-time victory of the season, something they weren't able to do in McDaniel's first three seasons as head coach.
And it's not because of a lack of opportunities, but rather a lack of success in those showcase game.
The Dolphins' prime-time record under McDaniel, while not as significant or dissected as the team's performance in cold weather, is problematic nonetheless.
Since the start of the 2022 season, the Dolphins are 4-11 in prime time, with one victory in each of the past four seasons, including one against the Steelers in 2022, along with the New England Patriots in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams last season, and the New York Jets in Week 4 of this season.
But the Dolphins were 1-3 in each of the past three years, so they'll be looking to avoid yet another 1-3 prime-time finish.
The results this season included losses against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 (31-21) and against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 (28-6). The Dolphins had a fifth prime-time game scheduled for next week, but the Sunday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium was flexed out to an afternoon time slot in favor of a game between Baltimore and New England.
Based on historical precedent, earning that second prime-time win for 2025 won't be easy because the Steelers have been tremendous in Monday night games under Mike Tomlin.
Since Tomlin became Steelers head coach in 2007 after being one of the Dolphins finalists for a job that went to Cam Cameron (and led to a one-and-one fiasco), Pittsburgh is an incredible 22-4 in Monday night games, including victories in each of their past five such games.
This will be the Steelers' first Monday night game this season, though they lost their two Sunday night games — at home against the Green Bay Packers and at the Los Angeles Chargers.
So it's not just about beating the weather narrative for the Dolphins on Monday night, there's also the prime-time issues.
It's a great opportunity to exorcise a couple of demons at the same time.
THE DOLPHINS IN PRIME TIME UNDER McDANIEL
2025
Thursday night, vs. Baltimore, L 6-28
Monday night, vs. N.Y. Jets, W 27-21
Thursday night, at Buffalo, L 21-31
2024
Thursday night, at Green Bay, L 17-30
Monday night, at L.A. Rams, W 23-15
Monday night, vs. Tennessee, L 12-30
Thursday night, at Buffalo, L 10-31
2023
Sunday night, vs. Buffalo, L 14-21
Monday night, vs. Tennessee, L 27-28
Sunday night, at Philadelphia, L 17-31
Sunday night, at New England, W 24-17
2022
Saturday night, at Buffalo, L 29-32
Sunday night, at L.A. Chargers, L 17-23
Sunday night, vs. Pittsburgh, W 16-10
Thursday night, at Cincinnati, L 15-27
More Miami Dolphins Coverage:
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL