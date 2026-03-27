Examining the Position(s) Where the Dolphins Might Have Improved

The Miami Dolphins' focus this offseason should be pretty obvious and it's been all about resetting and setting the stage for not necessarily the 2026 season but the long term.

As a result, the overall quality of the Dolphins roster has taken a hit, which is what is bound to happen when you decide to correct your odorous cap situation and/or move on from certain players who were key members of the organization for years.

It's not a surprise that expectations for the Dolphins in 2026, as based on over/under betting lines along with national media analysis, are pretty low.

But, even though this come as a shock to some, the Dolphins actually maintained the same level of talent at certain positions, with one area where we would suggest they actually got better.

OFFENSIVE LINE ON THE UPSWING

Outside of quarterback Malik Willis, whose signing was among the best moves around the NFL, probably the most significant Dolphins acquisition of offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

While he was a backup on the worst offensive line in the NFL last season, Salyer actually might have been the closest thing to a serviceable offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Chargers last season while tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were out.

And the biggest thing as it relates to the Dolphins is that Salyer probably represents an upgrade over the three players who took turns at right guard last season — Kion Smith, Daniel Brunskill and Cole Strange, the last ironically having signed a much richer free agent contract than Salyer to join the Chargers.

The Dolphins will return their four other starters from last year — Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer and Austin Jackson — and having Andrew Meyer from the starter after he missed most of the 2025 season while on IR is just a bonus.

Along with Strange, the Dolphins also lost swing tackle Larry Borom in free agency after he did a respectable job during Jackson's stint on IR last season, but veteran Charlie Heck should come in and fill that role with much, if any, drop-off.

So, yes, we'd suggest the offensive line got a slight upgrade.

THE LINEBACKER LEAP

This might be getting into semantics here because the Dolphins have gone from listing their pass rushers as linebackers to edge defenders and narrowed the group of off-the-ball front seven players, but this is another area with an upgrade.

It's the result of having Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson back, Willie Gay Jr. having been re-signed as a free agent and then the latest addition of free agent Ronnie Harrison Jr., who will provide great flexibility as a linebacker who also can play safety.

Harrison's arrival more than makes up for the loss of K.J. Britt in free agency, though this upgrade obviously will disappear if Brooks winds up getting traded.

THE OTHER SPOTS THAT STAYED THE SAME OR BETTER

Because of the promise of Malik Willis, it's tempting to say the Dolphins also improved at quarterback in light of Tua Tagovailoa's 2025 struggles, but it's premature to make that assessment and we'll just call that change from last year to now a wash, though it's down in terms of experience with Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson gone.

At defensive tackle, it's also pretty much a wash considering the Dolphins will be bringing back five of the six players in that group after Matthew Butler re-signed as a free agent and the loss of Benito Jones quite frankly isn't very damaging.

The running back position also is identical — so long as De'Von Achane remains on the roster.

As for the positions that have taken a downturn, well, we know what they are and we don't really need to get into that.