Could the Dolphins Do Another Deal With Denver?

As the NFL draft moves farther into the rearview mirror and the offseason program continues to march on, linebacker Jordyn Brooks remains one of three significant Miami Dolphins veterans looking for a contract extension.

And while new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said at draft time that running back De'Von Achane was not available for trading purposes, he hasn't made the same declaration for either Brooks or center Aaron Brewer (while it's fair to add that Sullivan wasn't asked specifically about the latter two at draft time, he easily could have ended all speculation by adding them to Achane's name).

Instead, what we have are Sullivan's prior words that he always would listen if another GM were to give him a call.

That's important to remember when it comes to Brooks when we hear or see reports around the league about teams in the market for a linebacker.

The Dallas Cowboys were one such team heading into the draft, but they acquired former starting San Francisco 49ers starter Dee Winters for a fifth-round pick, so it would seem they're not longer shopping around.

Now comes a report that the Denver Broncos could be looking to add a linebacker to a defense they believe could lead them to a Super Bowl after they secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last year before losing starting QB Bo Nix in the divisional round.

An NFL executive told Denver Broncos On SI that they could be looking to make a move that seemed to describe the Dolphins and Brooks to a T.

"The Broncos, I am certain, are going to be watching every cut for a terrific linebacker who can upgrade that," the executive told Broncos On SI. "It's the only weak link on their defense. If they could get one dominant player that another team couldn't afford or doesn't want to pay because they're not in contention, they could be scary next year."

The key line in the executive's quote was about a dominant player that a team doesn't want to pay because they're not in contention.

Wow, might as well have stamped Brooks' picture on that comment right there.

Brooks was dominant last year, for sure, when he earned All-Pro honors and it's not realistic to expect the Dolphins to be in contention in 2026 after their roster overhaul that ended with more than 60 percent of the team's salary cap going to players no longer around.

Under normal circumstances, extending Brooks would look like a no-brainer for the Dolphins given his ability, leadership and culture-setting characteristics, but he's looking for a payday and he's also going to be 29 years old during the 2026 season.

So instead of a slam dunk, the Dolphins have to ask themselves have kind of financial commitment they want to make to a linebacker who likely will be in his 30s when the team is ready to compete.

Brooks has no guarantees this year with a $7.8 million base salary and he's set to become a free agent next offseason when his contract goes into void years. If a move were to happen with Brooks, it almost assuredly would take place after June 1 when the Dolphins would save $8.4 million with a trade.

Brooks currently has a $10.9 million cap number for 2026 and an extension likely would lower that number, which makes it very intriguing that it hasn't happened yet or that the Dolphins did not restructure his contract to lower his cap number — the way they did with Achane and Brewer.

But any decision to trade Brooks would not be easy because the Dolphins, after all, do need good players and good leaders to establish a foundation in the first year of the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley regime.

WHAT A TRADE COULD LOOK LIKE

If the Broncos indeed were to place a phone call to Sullivan at some point, there probably isn't a strong likelihood that the Dolphins could get a replay of what they got when they sent wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to Denver this year.

That deal saw Miami give up Waddle for picks in the first and third rounds, with the teams swapping fourth-round choices to the benefit of the Broncos for 19 spots.

But Waddle is only 27, was under contract for three more years and plays a more premium position.

So thinking about getting a first-round pick for Brooks would not seem realistic, though maybe Denver would be willing to pay a bigger price if the Broncos indeed feel that the linebacker could be the final piece to a Super Bowl puzzle.

As was the case with the Cowboys, this is a situation to monitor because the idea of a trade involving Brooks really can't be summarily dismissed until he signs a contract extension and we're still waiting on that.