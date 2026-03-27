Examining What Could Be Next for Former Dolphins Beckham And Waller

Odell Beckham Jr. had a less than memorable stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, and it looks like he's hoping that won't be the final chapter of his NFL career.

The one-time star wide receiver has been in the headlines this week after participating in the Fanatics Flag Football classic March 21. Beckham was given a chance play on a team with some current NFL talent such as Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Saquon Barkley.

While this game of flag football absolutely should not be compared to real NFL football, the 33-year-old Beckham showed enough signs of athleticism and talent to warrant potential consideration to join an NFL roster. Beckham’s featured highlight of the day was a vintage one-handed catch in the back of the end zone.

After the game Beckham declared his desire to return to an NFL roster in 2026. “Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kind of just a starting point,” Beckham told FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams.

While the rebuilding Dolphins logically would have no use for someone like Beckham at this time, Beckham did sound intrigued about a potential reunion with the New York Giants and playing with quarterback Jaxson Dart. “Weird you said that. That sounds great,” Beckham said

A reunion with the Giants would be a full circle moment for Beckham's career, and it indeed might be a fit for the former 2014 Offensive Rookie of the year. Giants star wideout Malik Nabers is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4, and Wan’dale Robinson left for the Titans in free agency, opening an immediate need in the receiver room.

Beckham also is familiar with new Giants head coach John Harbaugh from his one-year stint with the Ravens in 2023. Beckham was the Ravens’ second-leading receiver during Lamar Jackson’s second MVP campaign.

It has been a while since Beckham played a down of football at the NFL level, most recently with the Dolphins in 2024. Beckham’s short time in Miami was a total disappointment as he totaled just nine receptions for 55 yards and zero touchdowns in nine games. The Dolphins parted ways with Beckham after Week 13 of that season, and he has since been out of football.

If the former 3-time Pro Bowl selection is to garner interest from an NFL team, it will be for a cheap, one-year deal with low expectations. However, there are certainly a handful of receiver-needy teams this offseason who may be willing to give Beckham a chance.

If Beckham signs with any team this offseason, it will certainly draw media attention, but expectations of his production will be extremely low. His last 1,000-yard season was back in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns.

THE WALLER WATCH

Another former Dolphins playmaker potentially looking for a landing spot in 2026 is tight end Darren Waller.

The Dolphins acquired Waller last summer in a trade with the New York Giants, bringing him out of a one-year retirement stint. The addition of Waller was an attempt to maintain a pass-catching presence in the tight end room after trading Jonnu Smith to the Steelers.

Waller showed he is still capable of being an asset to an NFL offense, especially as a touchdown threat. His six receiving touchdowns last season were tied for most on the team with Jaylen Waddle.

While Waller showed he still has good football left to offer, he struggled with injuries throughout the season which made it difficult for him to establish a consistent role on the offense.

Waller is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and, like Beckham, he isn't the type of player who makes sense for the Dolphins given his age and injury history.

Before the start of free agency, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said during his weekly appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN that Waller did want to play again in 2026 — he had said after the 2025 season he needed time to make a decision.

"I do anticipate that Darren will be a coveted player and one of the most sought-after tight ends in free agency," Rosenhaus said back then. "Darren had a rejuvenated season with the Dolphins. He was really productive. The games that he missed due to injury fortunately were not serious injuries, so he finished the season 100% healthy, and the year that he had last year and really projects to have an even bigger year."

Like Beckham, Waller played for the New York Giants during his NFL career, so maybe there could be two reunions.