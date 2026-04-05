Explaining a Three-Round Dolphins Mock Draft

The Miami Dolphins have the opportunity to add a nice group of immediate or future starters or contributors in the first two days of the NFL draft, with seven of the first 94 picks currently in their possession.

As a team starting a rebuild with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins could go in a lot of directions with those seven picks, which stands at number 11, 30, 43, 75, 87, 90 and 94.

Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's first three-round Dolphins mock draft of 2026, using the NFL Mock Draft Database, with a look at the players available with each pick and the reasoning behind the choices.

POUPART'S FIRST 2026 DOLPHINS THREE-ROUND MOCK

Round 1, Pick 11 — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The other available players: DE Rueben Bain Jr., WR Carnell Tate, T Spencer Fano

Analysis: Can hear it now, a lot of fans shaking their head at not taking Bain in this spot. This simply is a matter of the Dolphins not being in a position to take risks early in this draft because of where they are as an organization and Bain's short arms representing just that. Delane is a safe prospect with a high ceiling who should be a starter for years to come at a key position.

Round 1, Pick 30 — Edge T.J. Parker, Clemson

The other available players: T Kadyn Proctor, DT Peter Woods, QB Ty Simpson

Analysis: Yes, it was tempting to take Simpson here simply because of positional value — even though we don't think it's realistic to expect him to be there at 30 because QBs always get overdrafted. The Dolphins might have less answers at defensive end/edge defender than anywhere else right now, and Parker fits the bill here.

Round 2, Pick 43 — DT Kadyn McDonald, Ohio State

The other available players: QB Ty Simpson, LB C.J. Allen, DE Zion Young, G Emmanuel Pregnon

Analysis: A lot of good options here, but McDonald has an awful lot of upside and is viewed in some circles as a potential first-round pick. Yes, we know the Dolphins took three DTs in the 2025 draft, but it never hurts to add more talent.

Round 3, Pick 75 — S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

The other available players: TE Eli Stowers, DE Derrick Moore, LB Josiah Trotter

Analysis: Getting Haulcy at this spot also would represent great value and he would project as an immediate starter. Stowers has a lot of upside, but feels a bit redundant with Greg Dulcich having been re-signed.

Round 3, Pick 87 — WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

The other available players: WR Antonio Williams, WR Zachariah Branch, RB Mike Washington Jr.

Analysis: Washington was tempting here, but the wide receiver corps needs to be replenished and Fields is a big-bodied prospect who excels at 50-50 balls, something the Dolphins haven't had in a while.

Round 3, Pick 90 — CB Donovan Igbinosun, Ohio State

The other available players: RB Mike Washington Jr., IOL Sam Hecht, DT Gracen Halton

Analysis: More help for the cornerback position. Washington again was tempting here because he's a very good prospect, but exactly how many years in a row will the Dolphins draft a running back (it's at three right now)?

Round 3, Pick 94 — TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

The other available players: IOL Sam Hecht, DT Gracen Halton, S Kamari Ramsey

Analysis: Halton again was very tempting in this spot, but five defensive tackles in two drafts might have been a bit much and Delp should help at a depleted position.