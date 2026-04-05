Explaining a Three-Round Dolphins Mock Draft
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The Miami Dolphins have the opportunity to add a nice group of immediate or future starters or contributors in the first two days of the NFL draft, with seven of the first 94 picks currently in their possession.
As a team starting a rebuild with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins could go in a lot of directions with those seven picks, which stands at number 11, 30, 43, 75, 87, 90 and 94.
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's first three-round Dolphins mock draft of 2026, using the NFL Mock Draft Database, with a look at the players available with each pick and the reasoning behind the choices.
POUPART'S FIRST 2026 DOLPHINS THREE-ROUND MOCK
Round 1, Pick 11 — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
The other available players: DE Rueben Bain Jr., WR Carnell Tate, T Spencer Fano
Analysis: Can hear it now, a lot of fans shaking their head at not taking Bain in this spot. This simply is a matter of the Dolphins not being in a position to take risks early in this draft because of where they are as an organization and Bain's short arms representing just that. Delane is a safe prospect with a high ceiling who should be a starter for years to come at a key position.
Round 1, Pick 30 — Edge T.J. Parker, Clemson
The other available players: T Kadyn Proctor, DT Peter Woods, QB Ty Simpson
Analysis: Yes, it was tempting to take Simpson here simply because of positional value — even though we don't think it's realistic to expect him to be there at 30 because QBs always get overdrafted. The Dolphins might have less answers at defensive end/edge defender than anywhere else right now, and Parker fits the bill here.
Round 2, Pick 43 — DT Kadyn McDonald, Ohio State
The other available players: QB Ty Simpson, LB C.J. Allen, DE Zion Young, G Emmanuel Pregnon
Analysis: A lot of good options here, but McDonald has an awful lot of upside and is viewed in some circles as a potential first-round pick. Yes, we know the Dolphins took three DTs in the 2025 draft, but it never hurts to add more talent.
Round 3, Pick 75 — S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
The other available players: TE Eli Stowers, DE Derrick Moore, LB Josiah Trotter
Analysis: Getting Haulcy at this spot also would represent great value and he would project as an immediate starter. Stowers has a lot of upside, but feels a bit redundant with Greg Dulcich having been re-signed.
Round 3, Pick 87 — WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
The other available players: WR Antonio Williams, WR Zachariah Branch, RB Mike Washington Jr.
Analysis: Washington was tempting here, but the wide receiver corps needs to be replenished and Fields is a big-bodied prospect who excels at 50-50 balls, something the Dolphins haven't had in a while.
Round 3, Pick 90 — CB Donovan Igbinosun, Ohio State
The other available players: RB Mike Washington Jr., IOL Sam Hecht, DT Gracen Halton
Analysis: More help for the cornerback position. Washington again was tempting here because he's a very good prospect, but exactly how many years in a row will the Dolphins draft a running back (it's at three right now)?
Round 3, Pick 94 — TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
The other available players: IOL Sam Hecht, DT Gracen Halton, S Kamari Ramsey
Analysis: Halton again was very tempting in this spot, but five defensive tackles in two drafts might have been a bit much and Delp should help at a depleted position.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL