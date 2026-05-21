How Brooks Again Is Showing Why He Should Be Extended, Though He Remains Uncertain

Jordyn Brooks has been an intriguing player in this current iteration of the Miami Dolphins.

Even with Miami going much younger, Jon-Eric Sullivan made it clear that Brooks is one of the three players he considers pillars, along with De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer.

With Achane being the first to reach agreement on a new deal, Brooks is not surprisingly taking a professional and classy approach as he awaits a new one.

“For me, I know I need to get better as a player so that's why I show up. And then obviously, I never want to give the wrong message to the team or to my teammates.” Brooks said to Miami reporters on Tuesday after an OTA. “I play with these guys, go to battle with them, and I want them to know that I'm here no matter what, playing the game for the right reasons, and so I show up to work because that's what's required of me.”

Given that Brooks is coming off the best year of his career, where he earned first-team All-Pro honors, he could have easily taken the route of not showing up to the voluntary offseason program until he reached a long-term deal. In his current deal, Brooks has one year remaining. There’s definitely a gamble being taken with the possibility of an injury happening, combined with Brooks being 28 years old.

From the Dolphins’ perspective, fans remember the infamous Xavien Howard saga where he asked for a trade in July 2021 after wanting more guaranteed money following a career year where he was a defensive player of the year finalist and was also first-team All-Pro. Once Howard received more guaranteed money, he decided to rescind his trade request and play.

More recently, Jalen Ramsey was dealing with a hamstring injury leading up to the 2024 regular season opener that almost magically disappeared after his contract was restructured in his favor.

So far, this is a totally different approach. Having Brooks embrace being a leader and say that he will be there for his teammates is setting a great tone for the new culture that is being built.

When questioned about Brooks, Jeff Hafley had nothing but positive remarks about who Brooks is as a player and as a person.

“Great leader, loves football, works really, really hard. He's [Brooks] made the right way. I've really enjoyed him. Hafley said to reporters on Tuesday. You see the film, you see the type of player that he is; but once you get to know him you kind of understand why. I think his work ethic is elite and he loves football. He absolutely loves the game and he wants to meet. He wants to go over stuff. He wants to learn. He's a fun guy to coach."

What’s next for Brooks?

Brooks maybe should feel optimistic about a deal getting done at some point seeing how highly Sullivan and Hafley have spoken about him, but he still told reporters Tuesday "it could go either way."

Sullivan talked about keeping their players and not letting them walk, and seeing him stay true to his word about Achane should be viewed as an encouraging sign for Brooks.

Players who are both valuable leaders and elite players do not grow on trees. Brooks fits the bill in both of those categories, and having that connector is very important when it comes to having an elite defense.

Unless there’s a trade offer Miami cannot refuse as it gets closer to the start of the season, there should be optimism that Brooks comes to terms with a new deal to remain a member of the Dolphins for the next few seasons.