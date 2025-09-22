Father of Dolphins GM Dies at 82
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier’s father, Bobby Grier, died at 82, the team announced Monday.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bobby Grier, father of general manager Chris Grier. Bobby was a longtime executive for the Patriots and Texans and a former consultant for the Dolphins. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Grier family,” the Dolphins wrote on Twitter (X).
Boddy Grier worked with the Dolphins as a consultant from 2017 to 2025, but is better known for his work with the New England Patriots front office. He started as an assistant coach in 1981 before transitioning to a front office role in 1993, earning the role of vice president of player personnel.
Bobby’s last draft with the Patriots saw the team select Tom Brady in the sixth round, something that worked out pretty well for New England.
He stayed with the Patriots through the 2000 NFL draft before transitioning to be a personnel executive for the Houston Texans from 2000 to 2016. He was hired as the associate director of pro scouting under then-general manager Charley Casserly.
Chris started his career with the Patriots while his father was still there. The former was an intern for the team in 1994, before being promoted to a scouting role in 1995, which he held until his father left for Houston in 2000.
Chris Grier was then hired by the Dolphins and climbed the scouting ladder for 16 years before being named the team’s general manager in 2016. He was the team’s director of college scouting from 2007 to 2015, and of course, is responsible for the current iteration of the Dolphins.
Since Chris Grier became general manager, the Dolphins are 75-76 with three playoff appearences and zero wins.
Chris’ brother, Mike, serves as the general manager for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, a role he’s held since 2022.
