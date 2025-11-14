Four Players Question Marks on Final Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins eliminated one concern from their final injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders, but added another one.
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb popped up on the injury report for the first time all week Friday, and was listed as questionable for the game in Spain because of a foot injury. He limited in practice Friday. He was on the injury report before the Buffalo Bills game with a foot injury as well, but was a full participant in practice last Friday, played against Buffalo (and had perhaps his best performance of the season) and was not on the injury report this week Wednesday or Thursday.
If it turns out that Chubb has to sit out, that would pave the way for Chop Robinson to start opposite veteran Matthew Judon, with Robinson cleared from concussion protocol Friday and not getting a game status designation.
The Dolphins didn't rule out any players Friday, but they did have tackle Austin Jackson listed as doubtful after a third limited practice this week in his return after being sidelined by a toe injury in Week 1. The best guess here, as it's been all along, is that Jackson will given a couple more weeks (after the bye) before he gets back into the lineup and he'll be downgraded to out Saturday.
Along with Chubb, cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder) were the other two players listed as questionable for the Washington game and the other two players who were not full participants in practice Friday.
Douglas and Eskridge both missed the 30-13 victory against the Buffalo Bills, and JuJu Brents' impressive performance in his first Dolphins start in Douglas' absence will provide comfort in the event that Douglas again has to sit out.
The Dolphins also had no game status designation for center Aaron Brewer, who missed practice Wednesday with foot/ankle issues but got progressively better throughout the week.
Also not getting a game status designation were two other players who missed the Buffalo game, safety Ashtyn Davis and tight end Julian Hill.
The return of Hill could mean the Dolphins using a sixth offensive lineman, which they did the past three games with Daniel Brunskill, less often or even not at all since Hill is the blocking specialist among the team's tight ends.
COMMANDERS FINAL INJURY REPORT
After ruling out three players Wednesday — quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow), WR Treylon Burks (finger) and LB Ale Kaho (concussion) — the Commanders added three more on their final injury report.
As expected, one of those will be star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is dealing with a quad injury, and the other two are linebacker Ale Kaho (concussion) and defensive end Drake Jackson, who's currently on IR with a knee injury but returned to practice this week.
Two players were listed as questionable, including a late addition (just like Chubb): linebacker Jordan Magee, who was limited in practice Friday because of a knee issue. Also listed as questionable was tight end Ben Sinnott, who showed up on the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury and didn't practice Friday.