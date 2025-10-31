Frustrated Fans Share Approval of Dolphins GM Departure
News of the Miami Dolphins moving on from Chris Grier as their general manager created a stir on social media Friday, and the reaction was pretty much as one would have expected.
Dolphins fans who had been calling for his dismissal got their wish.
The Dolphins announced they had parted ways with Grier following a 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The loss dropped Miami’s regular season record to 77-80 since Grier took over as general manager on Jan. 4, 2016.
With Miami’s playoff win drought almost certain to reach 25 years after a 2-7 start to the 2025 season, fans on social media are looking forward to a new approach from the front office entering next season.
Grier joined the Dolphins as a scout in 2000 and was promoted to director of college scouting in 2007. While he took over as general manager in 2016, Mike Tannenbaum was the team’s executive vice president of football operations from 2015 through 2018.
Miami had a winning record five times throughout Grier’s tenure as general manager, but the franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since beating the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 in the 2000 AFC Wild Card round.
The Dolphins had three straight losing seasons following a 10-6 record in 2016. Miami stuck with Grier and pulled off four-straight winning seasons from 2020 through 2023, but failed to make the playoffs with an 8-9 record last season.
Things went from bad to much, much worse in 2025 with two different three-game losing streaks before November. Considering the clear ceiling to the franchise’s success, some fans question why the change didn’t come sooner.
Tyreek’s Two Cents
While fans are looking forward to a new era of Dolphins football, five-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was disappointed to see Grier leave the organization.
Not only did Grier trade five draft picks for Hill in 2022, but the Dolphins also gave him a new four-year deal with $72.2 million guaranteed. On top of that, Hill later signed a three-year extension worth $65 million guaranteed before the 2024 season.
Hill’s future in Miami beyond 2025 was a question even before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets, considering a looming salary cap hit for 2026. While his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that Hill would like to return to the Dolphins, those conversations could look much different with a new general manager.
Armstead Blindsided
Former Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was caught off guard when ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the decision Friday morning.
Grier and the front office signed Armstead to a five-year deal worth up to $75 million in 2022. He started 38 games over three seasons before announcing his retirement in April.