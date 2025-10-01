Tyreek Hill's Agent Makes Interesting Comment About WR's Future
The Miami Dolphins will have a critical decision to make with WR Tyreek Hill this offseason.
Hill’s season is over after he suffered a gruesome knee injury against the New York Jets on Monday night, and with that, many assumed it would be his final play with the Dolphins franchise.
However, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had some interesting comments about Hill’s future during an interview with Josh Moser of WSVN.
"Well, he'd love to stay with the Dolphins," Rosenhaus said. “We'd love to get together with them after the season and figure something out that works for both sides and continue his career here in Miami. There's no reason why we can, and we'll roll up our sleeves on our end, and if the dolphins are willing, we'll find a you know, we'll find a number that works for everyone."
There’s no denying Hill’s talent or production with the Dolphins. Even in a down 2024 season, Hill still put up respectable numbers. However, it’s a lot more complicated than that — that’s true whether Hill wants to stay in Miami or not.
Hill’s Contract, Fit With Dolphins
Rosenhaus basically acknowledged that he would need to negotiate a new deal with the Dolphins because he knows there’s no chance Miami will want to keep Hill on his current deal.
Hill has an out in his contract after this season. The Dolphins can release Hill with a post-June 1 designation and shave $39 million off his 2026 cap number, according to Over The Cap. A post-June 1 trade could have saved the Dolphins $11.8 million against the cap in 2025, but that seems almost impossible since Hill will be 32 years old and coming off a massive knee injury in 2026.
Regardless of what happens, Hill won’t be playing on his current contract next season, and it seems like Rosenhaus understands that. He and Hill acknowledging that increases the chances Hill could play in Miami next season, but it still seems like a long shot — assuming he can make a comeback in 2026.
The Dolphins are in the midst of a roster reset. They spent the entire offseason getting younger and shedding bad contracts. The team is already paying Jaylen Waddle WR1 money and still has plenty of speed between him and De’Von Achane.
Another consideration is whether Miami’s current regime will even be in place next offseason. Yes, the team is 1-3 now, but Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are still on the hot seat.
If they’re not around, it would be hard to imagine that a new coach and general manager would want to bring Hill back, even on a discounted contract.
Hill Health Update
Besides saying Hill would want to stick in Miami this summer, Rosenhaus also provided some positive health updates on Hill. There were some reports that Hill would need multiple surgeries, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
"The surgery went well,” Rosenhaus said. “All of the torn ligaments, the injuries went back into place naturally. There's no nerve damage, no blood flow issues, no broken bones. The cartilage is fine. The goal is for him to be ready to play next season.”
“It's only one surgical procedure. There was some concern that it might be more than one surgery, but right now, everything went as well as we could have hoped for. We'll pray for Tyreek to have a speedy recovery. We know he'll do a great job at this rehab, and the goal is for him to be back in and back to himself by the start of next season."
That’s a positive report for Hill, especially considering how bad the injury looked in real time on Monday night.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage