How Gordon Might Help Fill McDaniel's Running Game Vision
Three games into his NFL career, Ollie Gordon II emerged as a key player in Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s running game.
The sixth-round rookie ran the ball nine times for 38 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, scoring his first touchdown on Miami’s opening drive.
Gordon’s presence brought a physical element to Miami’s backfield against the Bills to complement the speed of De'Von Achane. Gordon averaged 4.33 yards after contact per carry, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I was proud of his production, and I’m going to continue to challenge him to grow so we can have him out there as much,” McDaniel said Friday. “I think that balance that we were able to put out there with both utilizing De’Von and him was more of my vision. I’ve been waiting for his preparation, his ownership of the playbook to kind of do that, so I was happy to get that done.”
Second-year running back Jaylen Wright was active for the first time this season after missing two games because of a knee injury, but wound up not being used at all. McDaniel said that he was determined to get Gordon involved early in the first quarter.
“It was pre-planned,” McDaniel said. “I’m not sure how it played out, but I was planning about the fourth play to get him involved. What you don’t want to do with a rookie – and I’ve failed in this aspect in the past – is you don’t want to put him out there before he’s ready, because the residuals with his teammates, you have veteran guys out there and they’re veteran guys that know all the assignments, and when you put a rookie out there that maybe doesn’t know what he’s doing, that cost is gigantic on him with the locker room.
“I’ve been focused, I’ve been very intentional about where we thought Ollie was. I thought he could help us on offense, but he had to continue to develop his off-ball responsibilities, and I felt better about it.”
After limited work in Miami’s first two games, Gordon’s role expanded Thursday night. He logged 15 snaps and nine carries, a jump from just three rushing attempts across the first two games as the No. 2 running back.
“It was time for him to add his skill set to what defenses have to defend,” McDaniel said. “I thought he did a really good job having the mindset that I could have challenged him on and I know [Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville] challenged him on to run behind his pads and not assume that guys can tackle you, and I thought it was an effective tool for us and it definitely had an impact on the game.”
A Complete Backfield
The Dolphins have a lightning-quick lead back in Achane, but previously lacked a booming presence that can break tackles and win in short-yardage situations. Wright averaged 3.25 yards after contact per carry on 68 attempts last season, while no other back exceeded 2.91.
Miami had a league-high 28 percent of its rushing attempts stopped for no gain or for a loss, and 46 percent of attempts on third or fourth down were also stopped for no gain or a loss.
Gordon’s production changes the equation. His number was called four times on the opening drive against the Bills, including an 8-yard run to move the chains on third-and-1. He lost 2 yards on the following play, but also ended the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Miami faced another third-and-1 late in the second quarter, but Gordon ran behind fellow rookie Jonah Savaiinaea and picked up the first down with a 4-yard carry. That was his final third-and-short situation, but he also broke a 16-yard run on second-and-short late in the third quarter.
Achane carried the ball 203 times last season and added another 87 receptions to his work load, but his volume was primarily out of necessity as no other player had more than 300 rushing yards. McDaniel has shown a willingness to use two running backs, and history shows the offense is at its best when he does.
The Dolphins ranked third in yards per game in 2023, with Raheem Mostert averaging 4.8 yards and scoring a league-best 18 rushing touchdowns on 209 carries. Playing in just 11 games as a rookie, Achane carved up opposing defenses for a league-high 7.8 yards per carry on 100 attempts as the No. 2 running back.
Miami’s offense hasn’t found its rhythm early this season and is averaging just 19 points per game through three weeks, but Gordon’s emergence next to Achane gives McDaniel the type of balance the Dolphins lacked last season. If the rookie’s physical style continues to mesh with Miami’s speed, a dynamic backfield could be the first step toward turning things around this season.