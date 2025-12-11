All eyes have been on the status of Miami Dolphins star running back De’Von Achane this week. Achane left the team’s Week 14 win with a rib injury and didn’t return, but early signs pointed to him being ready for Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided another update on Achane Thursday, and it seems like he’s still in a reasonably good spot to play. McDaniel said Achane would wear a red non-contact jersey and practice in a limited capacity Thursday.

“It’ll be a gradual increase in activity and physicality,” McDaniel added about Achane’s status.

Many players with rib injuries will wear a flak jacket to protect their ribs. McDaniel said that will be up to Achane, but he’s confident the running back’s play style will help him avoid further injury.

“The good news is that how he makes a living is avoiding tacklers,” McDaniel said. “And that’s what he’ll have to do. The bumps and bruises in the National Football League — If you don’t have something in December, you’re probably playing football wrong. That’s something that’s second nature to someone who is a professional ball carrier.”

Achane has been the team’s MVP this season, and a huge reason the Dolphins’ running game has become one of the best in the league. Not having him on the field Monday would be a huge loss, but Week 14 should provide some hope for his backups.

Jaylen Wright vs. Ollie Gordon II

One of the more surprising consequences of Achane’s absence against the New York Jets was Jaylen Wright’s breakout. Given Miami’s previous RB usage, Wright had fallen behind rookie Ollie Gordon in the pecking order.

However, Wright ended up with 24 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown, while Gordon had just five carries for 17 yards and one touchdown.

McDaniel elaborated on his decision to lean on Wright over Gordon.

“It was nothing to do with Ollie,” McDaniel said. [Wright] has been on a heater in practice for the past couple of weeks. I’ve had in-game moments where some of my most trusted players that aren’t him have been motivated enough to tell me, ‘Hey, maybe we can get Jaylen Wright the ball?’”

McDaniel might say it had nothing to do with Gordon, but that’s a bit hard to imagine. Gordon has been ahead of Wright all year, and he did fumble an inside toss during the game. Plus, Gordon is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season.

There was truly no reason not to give Wright a shot, especially against a struggling Jets defense. Speaking of struggling defenses, the Steelers haven’t exactly been running a clinic in stopping the run this season.

Pittsburgh is 21st in rushing yards allowed this season and just got gashed by the Baltimore Ravens last week. Regardless of how much Achane plays or who is primary backup is, the Dolphins should be capable of running the ball against the Steelers.

Given how poor the passing game has looked in recent weeks, the Dolphins must continue to get positive gains on the ground.

