How NWI Is Helping Until Passes Start Coming His Way
The Miami Dolphins added wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to complement the offense’s speed with size, but his role in coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme is still evolving.
Through three games, Westbrook-Ikhine is averaging 8.3 yards per catch, down from at least 12.5 yards per catch in each of the previous four seasons, and he hasn’t scored after totaling nine touchdowns last year.
The downfield shots and touchdowns haven’t come yet, but McDaniel says Westbrook-Ikhine is influencing opposing defenses and contributing in ways that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
“I think he’s done a great job being very involved in the offense,” McDaniel said. “He’s made his impact in a multitude of ways, and when that happens, I don’t front-end stress about guys that are finding ways to make plays without the ball, because then you end up putting them on the field more and the ball finds them.
“I think he’ll continue to progress in this offense, but he’s certainly a guy that I think can help us with the way he plays the game with physicality, whether he has the ball or not.”
Westbrook-Ikhine (6-2, 211) stepped in as the tallest receiver on the roster by roughly four inches after signing a two-year contract with the Dolphins early in free agency. Five players have seen more targets than him, and he’s played fewer than 32 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps, yet his skill set still demands attention from opposing defenses.
Tyreek Hill scored his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard reception early in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, a play McDaniel said was made possible because Buffalo focused on Westbrook-Ikhine.
“He was the primary on the touchdown to Tyreek Hill that the backers kind of got underneath,” McDaniel said. “He’s been an active participator and I’m sure his catches will come whether that’s through a progression or continuing to gain plays where he’s the primary or No. 1 in the progression, which for this team, you’re battling a lot of people to be No. 1, so he’ll continue to do that and continue to get opportunities as he continues to play effective football.”
Utilizing Westbrook-Ikhine’s Strengths
Miami’s decision to trade tight end Jonnu Smith indicated in part a change in strategy after he led the team with 88 receptions while averaging 10 yards per catch last season. The Dolphins hoped to create more big plays by funneling targets to Hill, De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, but have dropped from 6.8 to 6.3 yards per pass attempt, which ranks No. 20 in the league just three games into the 2025 season.
Without a clear replacement at tight end, Westbrook-Ikhine has had to take over some of Smith’s duties as a big target in the middle of the field. His average depth of target has plummeted to 6.7 yards after being above 12 in each of the last three years. On top of that, he’s played 46 percent of his snaps in the slot after lining up out wide nearly 80 percent of the time last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Westbrook-Ikhine has a knack for getting behind defenses, a skill that will be especially valuable when Darren Waller is expected to be active for Week 4 against the New York Jets. The Dolphins were stuck with Westbrook-Ikhine needing to take over for Smith, but adding a 6-foot-6, pass-catching tight end may have a domino effect.
If all goes according to plan, Waller’s return will force defenses to account for a pass-catching tight end over the middle, while also freeing Westbrook-Ikhine to line up outside and stretch the defense downfield.